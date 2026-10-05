Piers Morgan calls Jorge Jesus the Portuguese Ten Hag

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Piers Morgan calls Jorge Jesus the Portuguese Ten Hag

Renowned TV presenter Piers Morgan has harshly criticized the actions of Portugal national team manager Jorge Jesus, accusing him of showing brutal disrespect toward Cristiano Ronaldo. According to Goal.com, the relationship between the coach and the star forward has soured following the national team's recent matches. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

The controversy stems from the 2-1 victory over Norway. During the match, Cristiano Ronaldo was left on the bench, and interestingly, despite warming up intensely to enter the pitch, the coach did not field him at all.

Following this, various speculations and discussions erupted in the press and on social media. Jorge Jesus, however, insisted that the situation was exaggerated due to the player's immense profile, citing that other players also remain on the bench.

Piers Morgan and Erik ten Hag comparison

However, Piers Morgan, one of Cristiano Ronaldo's close friends, did not accept these explanations. On his social media page, he compared Jesus to former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, expressing sharp criticism.

In his statement, Morgan accused Jorge Jesus of trying to belittle Ronaldo to boost his own reputation and appear as a strict disciplinarian. It is worth noting that Erik ten Hag previously caused a similar controversy at Manchester United, which led to Ronaldo's departure from the club.

The coach's justification

Jorge Jesus, in turn, while answering questions from the press, emphasized that an artificial stir had been created around this situation. In his opinion, many players remain on the bench in matches every day, but the press is focusing so heavily on this incident only because it involves Ronaldo.

Nevertheless, this situation has not escaped the attention of the European football community and the media. All football fans are curious to see what consequences this apparent conflict between the coach and the team captain will have in Portugal's upcoming matches.

Cristiano RonaldoPiers MorganJorge JesusPortugal National TeamFootball News
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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