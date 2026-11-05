How did Piers Morgan react to Ronaldo's farewell to the national team?

Renowned British journalist and TV presenter Piers Morgan has reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to end his career with the Portugal national team. He specifically acknowledged the emotional and sincere video message posted by the 41-year-old legendary striker on social media.

Morgan praised the Portuguese star's achievements on the international stage, describing him as the greatest figure in the history of world football.

"He is the greatest footballer in history": Piers Morgan's reaction

The British journalist shared warm thoughts about the football legend's legacy on his social media pages:

A sincere and emotional step: "Cristiano Ronaldo announced that he is ending his national team career in an emotional and sincere video," he wrote;

Unrepeatable statistics and trophies: "He has made more appearances for the national team than anyone else — 234 matches . He has scored the most goals — 146 . He brought Portugal three major trophies in its history";

Final recognition: "He is the greatest footballer in history. Congratulations," the journalist concluded.

A great 23-year reign in numbers

Cristiano Ronaldo's glorious journey with the national team has been written in golden letters in football history: