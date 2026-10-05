“Trying to look strictly demanding”: Piers Morgan harshly criticizes Portugal head coach

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“Trying to look strictly demanding”: Piers Morgan harshly criticizes Portugal head coach

The sharp conflict that has arisen between head coach Jorge Jesus and captain Cristiano Ronaldo in the Portugal national team continues to be widely discussed in the international press. Famous British TV presenter and journalist Piers Morgan reacted to the actions of the Portuguese specialist, comparing him to former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and openly accusing the coach of trying to gain publicity.

Previously, the English journalist, who caused a major resonance with his sensational exclusive interview with Cristiano Ronaldo, once again strongly defended the star forward's position.

«Wants to make a name for himself by belittling Ronaldo»: Morgan's sharp attack

Piers Morgan harshly condemned Jorge Jesus's decisions on his official X (formerly Twitter) page:

«This coach is the Portuguese ten Hag! He tries to portray himself as an excessively strict, principled, and demanding manager. In reality, he is trying to gain cheap fame and reputation by astonishingly disrespecting and belittling Cristiano Ronaldo».

According to the journalist, this situation is reminiscent of the artificial pressure and disrespect scenario that occurred during Ronaldo's final days at Manchester United.

Details of leaving the base before the match against Denmark

Recall that the conflict escalated seriously ahead of the away match against Denmark within the framework of the UEFA Nations League Matchday 3:

  • Hint at the press conference: At the pre-match press conference, Jorge Jesus revealed that Ronaldo might remain on the bench or not take the field at all, but claimed there was no dispute between them;

  • Step of protest: Angered by the coach's decision and attitude during training sessions, Ronaldo left the national team camp ahead of schedule;

  • National resonance: This action by the captain caused unprecedented discussions in Portuguese football and created two opposing camps of opinion throughout the country.

How will relations develop?

Judging by the results on the pitch, the Portugal national team won both matches played without Ronaldo (4:2 against Denmark and 2:1 against Norway). However, the fate of the national team's legend remains uncertain.

Currently, the global football community is closely monitoring the upcoming face-to-face meeting between Jorge Jesus and Cristiano Ronaldo, and whether the captain will be included in the squad list for November's Nations League matches.

Cristiano RonaldoJorge JesusPiers MorganUEFA Nations League
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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