A new king in world tennis: Alexander Zverev reaches No. 1 in the ATP rankings for the first time

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A new king in world tennis: Alexander Zverev reaches No. 1 in the ATP rankings for the first time

The balance of power in the world tennis elite has shifted. The 29-year-old German tennis player Alexander Zverev has reached the status of world number one in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) rankings for the first time in his career.

Zverev, who had previously held the second spot in the world rankings, secured enough points thanks to his victory in the second round of the prestigious ATP-500 tournament currently taking place in Vienna (Austria). Once the official weekly ATP rankings are updated on November 2, he will be officially recorded as the world's No. 1 tennis player.

Victory in Vienna and a ticket to the quarterfinals

In the decisive match held on the courts of the Austrian capital, the German athlete demonstrated high skill:

  • Opponent and score: In the match for a ticket to the quarterfinals, Zverev faced the 50th-ranked Dutch player Tallon Griekspoor and achieved a confident victory in two sets — 6:4, 7:5;

  • Ranking points: This triumph provided the German tennis player with the final points needed to ascend to the ATP throne and propelled him to the top.

Jannik Sinner's forced break

Jannik Sinner of Italy, who had been leading the world rankings until now, was forced to vacate his position:

  • Injury factor: The Italian leader had announced that he was ending his 2026 tennis season early due to serious knee problems and pain;

  • Inability to defend points: Following Sinner's inability to take the court and participate in tournaments, his leadership position passed to Zverev, who had shown consistent play throughout the season.

The brightest season of his career: Roland Garros and US Open triumphs

2026 became a year of true turning points and victories for Alexander Zverev:

  • First Slam in France: For the first time in his career, the German athlete won a "Grand Slam" tournament, becoming the champion of Roland Garros on clay courts;

  • Second victory in New York: Just three months later, he showed unparalleled resilience in the US Open final, winning his second "Grand Slam" title of his career;

  • Absolute peak: Two consecutive major championships and consistent play throughout the year rightfully brought him to the pinnacle of world tennis — the number one status.

This historic achievement by Alexander Zverev is also a monumental event for German tennis, as he has taken his rightful place among the few German players to reach the top of the world rankings since the era of Boris Becker.

Alexander ZverevATP rankingsJannik SinnerGrand Slam
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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