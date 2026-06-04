All Grand Slam Champions Eliminated at Roland Garros 2026

Roland Garros 2026, hosted in the French capital and regarded as one of the most prestigious and intense competitions in the tennis world, has entered its most exciting and unexpected phase. Yesterday, June 3, the quarterfinal matches in Paris concluded. Based on the results of the completed matches, this season is set to go down in history as one of the most sensational and surprising in tennis annals.

Historic Sensation: A Semifinal Without Champions!

In the opening days of the main draw of this prestigious tournament, a total of 16 renowned tennis players (5 men and 11 women) who had previously won Grand Slam titles entered the competition for the top prize. However, a true sensation unfolded before the eyes of Parisian fans: not a single one of these former champions remains among the athletes who have reached the semifinal stage!

The sequence of tennis stars' stage-by-stage elimination from the tournament unfolded as follows:

Early Rounds: As early as the first rounds, seven experienced tennis players — Sloane Stephens, Sofia Kenin, Emma Raducanu, Marin Čilić, Daniil Medvedev, Barbora Krejčíková, and Stan Wawrinka — lost their chances and bid an early farewell to the tournament.

Third and Fourth Rounds: A series of unexpected defeats continued in the subsequent stages. Ahead of the third round, favorites such as Jeļena Ostapenko, Elena Rybakina, and Jannik Sinner were stopped, while in the battles for a place in the fourth round, Coco Gauff and the legendary Novak Djokovic tasted the bitterness of defeat.

Last Hope Aryna Sabalenka Also Stopped

On the threshold of the quarterfinals, the tension in the tournament reached its peak. Following fierce resistance, queens of the court such as Madison Keys, Iga Świątek, and Naomi Osaka failed to secure a spot in the quarterfinals.

Exit of the Last Champion: Before the start of the semifinal matches, Aryna Sabalenka was the sole surviving Grand Slam champion from the original list of 16 still in the tournament. However, in yesterday's decisive clash, she too suffered defeat and exited the competition.

Thus, fans will witness intense clashes featuring entirely new names and unexpected heroes in the semifinals of Roland Garros 2026.

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