All Grand Slam Champions Eliminated at Roland Garros 2026

·281·Sport
All Grand Slam Champions Eliminated at Roland Garros 2026

Roland Garros 2026, hosted in the French capital and regarded as one of the most prestigious and intense competitions in the tennis world, has entered its most exciting and unexpected phase. Yesterday, June 3, the quarterfinal matches in Paris concluded. Based on the results of the completed matches, this season is set to go down in history as one of the most sensational and surprising in tennis annals.

Historic Sensation: A Semifinal Without Champions!

In the opening days of the main draw of this prestigious tournament, a total of 16 renowned tennis players (5 men and 11 women) who had previously won Grand Slam titles entered the competition for the top prize. However, a true sensation unfolded before the eyes of Parisian fans: not a single one of these former champions remains among the athletes who have reached the semifinal stage!

The sequence of tennis stars' stage-by-stage elimination from the tournament unfolded as follows:

  • Early Rounds: As early as the first rounds, seven experienced tennis players — Sloane Stephens, Sofia Kenin, Emma Raducanu, Marin Čilić, Daniil Medvedev, Barbora Krejčíková, and Stan Wawrinka — lost their chances and bid an early farewell to the tournament.

  • Third and Fourth Rounds: A series of unexpected defeats continued in the subsequent stages. Ahead of the third round, favorites such as Jeļena Ostapenko, Elena Rybakina, and Jannik Sinner were stopped, while in the battles for a place in the fourth round, Coco Gauff and the legendary Novak Djokovic tasted the bitterness of defeat.

Last Hope Aryna Sabalenka Also Stopped

On the threshold of the quarterfinals, the tension in the tournament reached its peak. Following fierce resistance, queens of the court such as Madison Keys, Iga Świątek, and Naomi Osaka failed to secure a spot in the quarterfinals.

Exit of the Last Champion: Before the start of the semifinal matches, Aryna Sabalenka was the sole surviving Grand Slam champion from the original list of 16 still in the tournament. However, in yesterday's decisive clash, she too suffered defeat and exited the competition.

Thus, fans will witness intense clashes featuring entirely new names and unexpected heroes in the semifinals of Roland Garros 2026.

Follow the hottest battles on the Paris courts, unexpected sensations in world sports, and details of matches featuring your favorite tennis players right here with us on Zamin!

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

City Set to Sign Milan's Talented GoalkeeperToday, 08:21Florentino Perez confirms new Real Madrid transfersToday, 07:51Uzbek Boxers Take the Lead in World Boxing RankingsToday, 07:46Bayern Munich Goalkeeper Daniel Peretz Set for Permanent ExitToday, 07:38
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
European giants show interest in Abdukodir Khusanov
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Why did Harry Kane miss his penalty? "Dirty play" exposed