Unprecedented activity in history: Novak Djokovic sets a record for the 21st consecutive season

The world's number 12 ranked player and tennis legend Novak Djokovic continues to demonstrate a level of phenomenal consistency rarely seen in sports history. On October 28, in the first round of the prestigious ATP-500 tournament that kicked off in Basel, Switzerland, the Serbian star played a tough and intense match against Frenchman Ugo Humbert, securing a hard-fought victory.

Thanks to this success, Djokovic has officially set a staggering historical record by recording at least 20 wins in 21 consecutive seasons of his career.

Comeback in Basel: A three-set drama against Humbert

Frenchman Ugo Humbert, currently ranked 38th in the world, started the match against his experienced opponent very actively:

Losing the first set: In the opening set, Humbert made good use of his opportunities to take the lead with a score of 6:4;

Djokovic restores balance: Starting from the second set, the Serbian champion increased the pace of the game, drastically reduced the number of errors, and won the set 6:3;

Decisive victory: In the third and deciding set, Novak relied on his composure and vast experience to win 6:4, securing the final victory in the match (4:6, 6:3, 6:4);

Excellent form: Djokovic has managed to overcome his opponents in 6 of the last 7 official matches he has participated in.

Next opponent and tournament details

The Serbian tennis player's progress this season and his plans in Basel are as follows:

Previous results of the season: Novak Djokovic recently climbed to the top of the podium at the ATP-500 tournament in Beijing, but unexpectedly exited the subsequent Shanghai Masters in the first round;

Second-round opponent: In the next stage in Basel, Djokovic will take to the court against the experienced representative of Germany, Jan-Lennard Struff;

About the competition: The Basel tournament, which began on October 26, will run until November 1. The defending champion of this competition is the young Brazilian star João Fonseca.

The fact that Novak Djokovic has been achieving at least 20 victories every year at the highest elite level for 21 years is clear evidence of his incredible physical and mental strength.