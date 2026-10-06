Fabio Cannavaro reveals the secret after South Korea: What will change in Uzbekistan?

Uzbekistan national team head coach Fabio Cannavaro did not hide his disappointment with the result after the friendly match against South Korea. However, for the Italian specialist, a more important aspect than the score was the style of football the team displayed against a strong opponent.

In the post-match press conference, Cannavaro spoke about the opportunities Uzbekistan created against Korea, the opponent's dangerous attacks, the team's new phase following the World Cup, and the opportunities being given to young players.

"We regret the result, but..."

In Cannavaro's opinion, the match against the Republic of Korea was a serious test for Uzbekistan.

The coach emphasized that he had tasked his team with causing as much difficulty as possible for their strong opponent. According to him, the players tried to fulfill this task worthily in both halves of the match.

"It was a very good match. We are, of course, disappointed with the result, but in terms of the quality of play, our team performed worthily."

Cannavaro noted that in matches against strong opponents, small details are of decisive importance.

That is, even though Uzbekistan played well, it is important to capitalize on the opportunities created against international-level opponents and minimize even the smallest mistakes.

Uzbekistan created many opportunities in front of the Korean goal

Cannavaro pointed to the goal-scoring situations created as one of the main positive aspects of his team's performance.

He said he demanded that the players enter the pitch with confidence first and foremost, because playing against a team like the Republic of Korea on their home turf is not easy.

For a victory, factors such as high intensity, active movement, and ball control must work simultaneously.

Cannavaro emphasized that Uzbekistan was able to demonstrate a certain portion of these aspects in practice.

In particular, the team organized a series of dangerous attacks. The coach specifically noted that the opposing goalkeeper made several important saves.

At the same time, focusing on the number of Korea's accurate shots, Cannavaro highlighted that the opposing team created serious danger only twice.

In the coach's view, this means that Uzbekistan was also able to limit the opponent's opportunities in defense.

The main problem — capitalizing on created opportunities

The match against Korea showed another important conclusion for Cannavaro: a good game alone is not always a guarantee of a result.

Uzbekistan's players created situations but could not convert them into a final result. The opposing goalkeeper's important saves also played a big role in this process.

In football, there are situations where, no matter how well a team performs, one accurate shot, one save, or one small mistake can change the fate of the entire match.

Cannavaro emphasized this very point: in matches against strong opponents, small margins determine the final result.

"Even so, this is football. We will continue to look for ways to further develop and improve our team in the future."

A new phase has begun after the World Cup

At the press conference, Cannavaro also spoke openly about the important changes in the Uzbekistan national team.

The Italian specialist stated that after his appointment to the team, they refrained from making major changes to the squad until the World Cup.

The reason for this decision is understandable: the team that secured the World Cup qualification was formed under the previous coach.

Therefore, Cannavaro initially preferred to continue the previous work without disrupting the existing system.

But after the World Cup, the situation changed.

Now, a new phase is beginning for the national team.

Doors are opening for young players

Cannavaro emphasized that certain changes are being implemented in the team after the World Cup.

One of the most important directions is giving more opportunities to young players.

This process is not a random decision. The coach noted that the Uzbekistan Football Association is paying great attention to youth football and that serious investments are being made in this direction.

The development of infrastructure and the creation of necessary conditions for players are also becoming important factors for the future of the national team.

For this reason, Cannavaro has chosen the path of gradually renewing the team.

The main goal here is focused on a longer-term perspective rather than the results of one or two matches.

What philosophy is Cannavaro building for Uzbekistan football?

It is evident from the Italian specialist's statements that he is focusing not only on results but also on shaping a specific football philosophy within the national team.

High intensity, active movement, ball control, not fearing a strong opponent, and the players' belief in their own strength are the main concepts mentioned by Cannavaro.

This is also being supplemented by the gradual involvement of young players.

The match against Korea served as an important experience in this process, as the young players had the opportunity to take the field against a strong Asian team and feel the high-level football atmosphere.

A game where the process was more important than the result

After the match against Korea, Cannavaro's main conclusion is clear: Uzbekistan still has aspects that need improvement, but the team is in the process of finding its direction.

Creating many situations against a strong opponent is a positive sign. However, capitalizing on them, maintaining composure at decisive moments of the game, and minimizing small mistakes is the next step.

At a time when a new era has begun for the national team after the World Cup, Cannavaro is choosing the path of giving opportunities to the youth and gradually renewing the existing team.

Most importantly, these changes may not yield results overnight. But the match against Korea showed, to a certain extent, what the Uzbekistan team that Cannavaro wants to build will look like.

Now the main task is to turn the created opportunities into goals, maintain confidence in games against strong opponents, and turn the young generation into the main strength of the national team.

If the philosophy Cannavaro speaks of is consistently formed, today's defeat or unfortunate result can become an important lesson for tomorrow's big goals.