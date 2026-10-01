Uzbekistan national team leads Syria by a large margin (video)

At the central Pakhtakor Stadium in Tashkent, the Uzbekistan national football team is facing Syria in an international friendly match. In the match that kicked off at 19:00 in the capital, our compatriots are demonstrating absolute dominance and playing with confidence.

By the 57th minute of the match, our representatives have recorded a big score on the board — 3:0 .

Attacking football and two goals in the first half

Taking the initiative from the very beginning, our national team created consecutive dangerous situations in front of the opponent's goal:

27th minute | 1:0: After a convenient and accurate pass from Husayn Norchaev, midfielder Sherzod Esanov found the back of the net to open the scoring.

45th minute | 2:0: In the final minute of the first half, Akmal Mozgovoy left the opposing goalkeeper helpless with an accurate long-range shot, strengthening our team's lead.

Quick goal in the second half: Fayzullaev and Norchaev tandem

Although the Syrians made three substitutions at the start of the second half, our representatives increased the pressure even further:

49th minute | 3:0: Striker Husayn Norchaev converted a skillful pass from one of the team's leaders, Abbos Fayzullaev, into a goal. Thus, Norchaev recorded one goal and one assist to his name.

Match details and lineups:

Uzbekistan — Syria 3:0 (as of the 57th minute)

Goals: Sherzod Esanov (27), Akmal Mozgovoy (45), Husayn Norchaev (49).

Referee: Sayyodjon Zayniddinov

Yellow card: Mahmoud Al-Aswad (11).

Uzbekistan national team lineup:

Abduvohid Nematov, Abdukodir Khusanov, Behruz Karimov, Jahongir Urozov, Akmal Mozgovoy, Odil Khamrobekov, Aziz Amonov, Husayn Norchaev, Abbos Fayzullaev, Sherzod Esanov, Makhmud Makhamadjonov.

Syria national team lineup:

Elias Hadaya, Ahmad Faqa, Aiham Hanz Ousou, Abdullah Al-Shami, Jan Yahya Mustafa, Mahmoud Al-Aswad (Elmar Abraham, 46), Mohammad Osman, Ahmad Yasin Al-Dali (Zakaria Hannan, 46), Johannes Danho, Noah Leon, Alaa Al-Din Yasin Al-Dali (Mohammad Al-Hallaq, 46).

At these moments, a high-intensity game continues on the pitch, with our national team in full control, leaving the opponent no chance.