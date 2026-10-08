Renowned expert provides realistic assessment of Uzbekistan's Asian Cup goals

Having started a new era following its historic World Cup participation, the Uzbekistan national football team concluded its latest training camp within the FIFA autumn window. Following brilliant victories in Tashkent against Iran (3:1) and Syria (4:1), the disciples of head coach Fabio Cannavaro suffered a 0:2 defeat away against continental powerhouse South Korea.

Renowned football journalist Nikolay Yegorichev gave a critical and pragmatic assessment of this match, which took place on October 6, and the excessively high euphoria surrounding the national team, pointing out the team's true capabilities ahead of the upcoming Asian Cup.

«The match against South Korea is the truest benchmark»

On his Telegram channel, the expert drew attention to the gap between the high expectations forming among fans and the real reality:

Expectations and history: «Many are writing in the comments that Uzbekistan must reach at least the semifinals of the Asian Cup. Even though historically this stage has only been reached once, such demands have emerged», — says Yegorichev;

The Korea phenomenon: The specialist emphasized the stability of the continent's hegemons: «The game against South Korea is the truest mirror to assess our capabilities before the continental championship. In the seven Asian Cups held in the 21st century, they have reached the semifinals a full five times and stopped at the quarterfinals twice».

The experience of Cannavaro and Katanec: «You cannot jump beyond your limit of capabilities»

The journalist emphasized that the activities of the coaching staff led by Fabio Cannavaro must also be approached without emotion:

Refraining from blind faith: «I do not intend to groundlessly criticize Cannavaro, but I also do not belong to the category of people who blindly believe in him. In any case, the team cannot jump beyond the limit of its capabilities»;

Priority of quality over results: The expert recalled the tournament during Srečko Katanec's era: «Although our team led by Katanec left a very good impression at the last Asian Cup, we lost in a penalty shootout against the future champion Qatar. Therefore, at the Asian Cup, making the semifinals a guaranteed goal is not the way to go; first and foremost, attention must be paid to improving the quality of play on the pitch».

Results of the autumn test: Important conclusions ahead

Recall that in the clash held at the Yongin Mireu Stadium in South Korea, although our representatives sought to display an active and attacking game, the high class and coolness of the hosts on counterattacks played a decisive role.

The two major victories and one serious defeat recorded in the 3 matches of the autumn training camp served as the most important lesson for Fabio Cannavaro to identify the team's weak points and organize the defense ahead of the Asian Cup.