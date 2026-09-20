From Husanov to Shomurodov: The Uzbekistan national team squad has been announced!

The big football season, eagerly awaited by fans of the Uzbekistan national team, is returning with renewed vigor. The coaching staff has announced the extended official roster of players called up for the upcoming training camp. As part of this camp, our representatives will take the pitch in three important friendly matches against the continent's most formidable and renowned opponents: our compatriots will play against Iran on September 24, face Syria on October 1, and test their strength against one of Asia's historic giants, the South Korea national team, on October 6.

The announced squad has sparked great interest and lively discussions among fans. This is because the roster firmly includes leaders of the domestic championship alongside football masters shining in leading European clubs—such as Abdukodir Husanov (Manchester City), Abbosbek Fayzullayev (Basaksehir), Muhammadali Urinboyev (Antwerp), and national team top scorer Eldor Shomurodov.

So, to what extent will these three challenging matches reveal the tactical potential of the Uzbekistan national team, are the newly called-up talents ready to secure a spot in the starting lineup, and what strategic importance do these sparring matches hold for achieving goals on the Asian and global stages?

"Iran, Syria, and South Korea": Schedule of friendly matches and squad chronicle

The schedule of upcoming important matches and key details of the national team:

Tests in September and October: Matches will take place against Iran on September 24, Syria on October 1, and South Korea on October 6;

The might of legionnaires: The inclusion of English Manchester City defender Abdukodir Husanov, Belgian Antwerp representative Muhammadali Urinboyev, Behruzjon Karimov from Swiss club Lugano, and Eldor Shomurodov and Abbosbek Fayzullayev operating in Turkey ensures a high level for the squad;

Goalkeeping line competition: Two representatives of Nasaf (Abduvohid Nematov and Samandar Muratbayev), Pakhtakor goalkeeper Vladimir Nazarov, and Edem Nemanov from Dynamo Samarkand will compete for the goal;

New names in the midfield: Alongside creative midfielders such as Jasur Jaloliddinov, Diyor Kholmatov, Odiljon Hamrobekov, and Ruslan Jiyanov, promising youngsters shining in local clubs have been called up;

Center of attack: Husain Norchayev (Navbahor) and Azizbek Amonov (Dynamo Samarkand), who have been productive in recent rounds, will undergo an important test among the team's top scorers.

Extended roster of the Uzbekistan national team

Complete distribution by positions and players' clubs:

Positions Called-up players Current clubs and countries Goalkeepers A. Nematov, S. Muratbayev, V. Nazarov, E. Nemanov Nasaf, Pakhtakor, Dynamo Samarkand Defenders (legionnaires) A. Husanov, M. Mahamadjonov, B. Karimov, J. Orozov Manchester City (England), Dynamo Makhachkala (Russia), Lugano (Switzerland), Rubin (Russia) Defenders (local) N. Abduganiyev, M. Abdumajidov, M. Hakimov, H. Alijonov, Sh. Nasrullayev, G. Rizaqulov Neftchi, Pakhtakor, Bunyodkor, Kyzylkum Midfielders (legionnaires) U. Rahmonaliyev, A. Ganiyev, O. Hamrobekov, A. Fayzullayev Sabah (Azerbaijan), Baniyas (UAE), Tractor (Iran), Basaksehir (Turkey) Midfielders (local) D. Hamdamov, A. Mozgovoy, J. Jaloliddinov, R. Jiyanov, S. Bahromov, Sh. Esanov, A. Xolmurodov, A. Tolqinbekov, B. Oktamov, D. Kholmatov Pakhtakor, Sogdiana, Navbahor, Nasaf, Bukhara, AGMK, Bunyodkor, Surkhan Forwards E. Shomurodov, M. Urinboyev, A. Amonov, H. Norchayev Basaksehir (Turkey), Antwerp (Belgium), Dynamo Samarkand, Navbahor

Football analysis: Experts on upcoming matches and the squad

Conclusions of sports specialists and football commentators:

High level of opponents: Matches against Iran and South Korea are considered the ideal platform to test tactical readiness against Asia's highest-tier teams;

Synthesis of legionnaires and local players: The combination of young stars like Husanov and Urinboyev from European giants with experienced players like Shomurodov and Hamrobekov is expected to become the main strength of the national team;

Tactical rotation for the coaching staff: The extended squad and 3 official friendly matches create conditions for all candidates to demonstrate their capabilities and test new combinations;

Spirit of victory and ranking points: Positive results recorded in these matches are essential for improving the national team's position in the FIFA rankings and boosting the team's confidence ahead of continental championship qualifiers.

The upcoming three games will be a wonderful opportunity to demonstrate to the entire continent the strength of the new generation of the Uzbekistan national team.

In your opinion, can the Uzbekistan national team win the testing matches against Iran and South Korea? Which player's inclusion in the starting lineup are you anticipating the most in this announced squad? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of Uzbek football's most important roster with all your fan friends and sports enthusiasts!