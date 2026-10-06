Why did Kazakh female chess players who won a silver medal in Samarkand remain without awards?

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Why did Kazakh female chess players who won a silver medal in Samarkand remain without awards?

Representatives of the Kazakhstan women's national team, who won a silver medal at the 46th Chess Olympiad held in Samarkand, announced that they faced an unexpected problem after the end of the competition. The team did not suffer a single defeat at the Olympiad, taking second place with 18 points. However, according to the chess players, they will not be paid a state award for this result.

This was stated by Kazakh chess player Alua Nurman. According to her, members of the national team may be deprived not only of a one-time reward for the result in Samarkand, but also of certain state payments.

46th Chess OlympiadKazakhstan women's national teamSamarkandAlua Nurman
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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