Why did Kazakh female chess players who won a silver medal in Samarkand remain without awards?

Representatives of the Kazakhstan women's national team, who won a silver medal at the 46th Chess Olympiad held in Samarkand, announced that they faced an unexpected problem after the end of the competition. The team did not suffer a single defeat at the Olympiad, taking second place with 18 points. However, according to the chess players, they will not be paid a state award for this result.

This was stated by Kazakh chess player Alua Nurman. According to her, members of the national team may be deprived not only of a one-time reward for the result in Samarkand, but also of certain state payments.