Why is Bibisora Assaubayeva's mother rooting for Javokhir Sindorov?

·84·Sport
Why is Bibisora Assaubayeva's mother rooting for Javokhir Sindorov?

At the World Chess Olympiad in Samarkand, not only the chess players, but also their relatives and fans are drawing attention with their support. Liana Tanjarikova, the mother of famous Kazakhstani chess player Bibisora Assaubayeva, has revealed which national teams she is cheering for during the competition.

According to Tanjarikova, she is supporting her home country's national team of Kazakhstan in the women's category, and the Uzbekistan national team in the men's competition.

“Who am I rooting for at the Olympiad? I am often asked about this, and my answer is simple: both countries,” Liana Tanjarikova wrote on her social media page.

She emphasized that in the women's team matches, she naturally places special trust in the Kazakhstan team. In her opinion, the Kazakh chess girls led by Bibisora Assaubayeva should give their all in the competition and fight to win a gold medal in the hospitable host country.

“From the women's teams, of course, to Kazakhstan! Together with Bibisora Assaubayeva, our girls must put all their strength into winning a gold medal in this hospitable land,” she said.

As for the men's category, Tanjarikova is supporting the Uzbekistan national team. She specifically noted the youth of the Uzbek representatives, their big goals, and their high level of talent.

Three young people are talking in front of a white wall.

“Among the men, to Uzbekistan! The guys are very young, have huge goals and are extremely talented. I am especially rooting for Javokhir Sindorov with all my heart,” Bibisora Assaubayeva's mother stressed.

Tanjarikova also explained the reason for her warm attitude towards the Uzbekistan national team. She said that she was born in the southern region of Kazakhstan and grew up in an Uzbek mahalla. Therefore, for her, this sports rivalry between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan is perceived as a friendship and a common celebration between two fraternal peoples.

“I was born in the south of Kazakhstan and grew up in an Uzbek neighborhood. That is why for me this is not a competition, but a celebration of two fraternal peoples,” Tanjarikova wrote.

For context, the Kazakhstan women's national team has been recording high results since the start of the World Chess Olympiad. They have achieved 6 consecutive victories by defeating teams such as Jordan, Colombia, Greece, Spain, and Azerbaijan.

The Uzbekistan men's national team is also successfully participating in the tournament. Uzbekistan's chess players have accumulated 12 points after 6 rounds and are leading the standings.

World Chess OlympiadBibisora AssaubayevaLiana TanjarikovaKazakhstan women's national team
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Gerard Pique congratulates the team of Javokhir Sindarov and Bibisora AssaubayevaGerard Pique congratulates the team of Javokhir Sindarov and Bibisora Assaubayeva16 September 23:25The Ring Magazine announces the sparring session between Javokhir Ummataliev and Shakur StevensonThe Ring Magazine announces the sparring session between Javokhir Ummataliev and Shakur Stevenson22 September 19:27“A $1 Million Race!”: Javokhir Sindarov Faces Magnus Carlsen“A $1 Million Race!”: Javokhir Sindarov Faces Magnus Carlsen12 September 19:30Bibisara’s Long-Awaited Victory: Sindarov’s Joke and Sweet Revenge Against ShuvalovaBibisara’s Long-Awaited Victory: Sindarov’s Joke and Sweet Revenge Against Shuvalova12 September 19:13Bibisara Assaubayeva wins rapid tournamentBibisara Assaubayeva wins rapid tournament26 August 14:24Sindarov commented on talks about BibisoraSindarov commented on talks about Bibisora13 April 20:30
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Abdukodir Husanov leaves the pitch under applause from Manchester City fans
Abdukodir Husanov leaves the pitch under applause from Manchester City fans
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?