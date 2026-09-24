Why is Bibisora Assaubayeva's mother rooting for Javokhir Sindorov?

At the World Chess Olympiad in Samarkand, not only the chess players, but also their relatives and fans are drawing attention with their support. Liana Tanjarikova, the mother of famous Kazakhstani chess player Bibisora Assaubayeva, has revealed which national teams she is cheering for during the competition.

According to Tanjarikova, she is supporting her home country's national team of Kazakhstan in the women's category, and the Uzbekistan national team in the men's competition.

“Who am I rooting for at the Olympiad? I am often asked about this, and my answer is simple: both countries,” Liana Tanjarikova wrote on her social media page.

She emphasized that in the women's team matches, she naturally places special trust in the Kazakhstan team. In her opinion, the Kazakh chess girls led by Bibisora Assaubayeva should give their all in the competition and fight to win a gold medal in the hospitable host country.

“From the women's teams, of course, to Kazakhstan! Together with Bibisora Assaubayeva, our girls must put all their strength into winning a gold medal in this hospitable land,” she said.

As for the men's category, Tanjarikova is supporting the Uzbekistan national team. She specifically noted the youth of the Uzbek representatives, their big goals, and their high level of talent.

“Among the men, to Uzbekistan! The guys are very young, have huge goals and are extremely talented. I am especially rooting for Javokhir Sindorov with all my heart,” Bibisora Assaubayeva's mother stressed.

Tanjarikova also explained the reason for her warm attitude towards the Uzbekistan national team. She said that she was born in the southern region of Kazakhstan and grew up in an Uzbek mahalla. Therefore, for her, this sports rivalry between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan is perceived as a friendship and a common celebration between two fraternal peoples.

“I was born in the south of Kazakhstan and grew up in an Uzbek neighborhood. That is why for me this is not a competition, but a celebration of two fraternal peoples,” Tanjarikova wrote.

For context, the Kazakhstan women's national team has been recording high results since the start of the World Chess Olympiad. They have achieved 6 consecutive victories by defeating teams such as Jordan, Colombia, Greece, Spain, and Azerbaijan.

The Uzbekistan men's national team is also successfully participating in the tournament. Uzbekistan's chess players have accumulated 12 points after 6 rounds and are leading the standings.