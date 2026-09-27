"Double Gold": Nodirbek Abdusattorov recognized as the best in the world on Board 1!

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"Double Gold": Nodirbek Abdusattorov recognized as the best in the world on Board 1!

The 46th Chess Olympiad hosted by Samarkand has been inscribed in golden letters in the annals of our national sport. In the decisive final 11th round of the competition, main pursuer India drew 2:2 with Hungary and stayed at 18 points, which had prematurely guaranteed the championship for the Uzbekistan men's national team. However, the Uzbek grandmasters, without lowering their championship momentum, also defeated the Ukraine team with a score of 2.5:1.5, bringing their total number of points to 20 and climbing to the very highest peak of the Olympiad podium.

At the solemn closing ceremony, medals were awarded to the winners among men and women. As one of the brightest and most exciting moments of the competition, Uzbekistan's leader Nodirbek Abdusattorov was named the strongest chess player in the world on Board 1 and received the individual gold medal. Thus, Uzbekistan officially secured the individual championship on the first board along with the team gold.

"20 points, Abdusattorov's gold, and podium triumph": 5 key points of the historical victory

The most important official facts from the closing and awarding ceremony of the 46th Chess Olympiad in Samarkand:

  • Uzbekistan — absolute champion: Our national team beat Ukraine 2.5:1.5 in the final round and finished the competition in 1st place with 20 points;

  • Prematurely guaranteed triumph: India's 2:2 draw with Hungary secured our representatives' gold medal ahead of schedule;

  • Nodirbek Abdusattorov's personal triumph: Our compatriot was awarded a separate gold medal as the best chess player on Board 1;

  • Solemn awarding podium: On the stage in Samarkand, among the world's leading chess stars, the flag of Uzbekistan fluttered at its highest point;

  • World crown for the second time in four years: Following the gold in Chennai in 2022 and bronze in Budapest in 2024, Uzbekistan conquered the peak of world chess again in 2026.

46th Chess Olympiad: Comparison of team and individual indicators

Classification of the main results of the Samarkand competition:

Competition categories

Winners and medalists

Indicators and result

Significance and historical status

Team Championship (Men)

UZBEKISTAN national team

20 points (Absolute 1st place)

Second Olympiad gold in 4 years

Team silver medal

India national team

18 points (2:2 in the final round)

Became the Olympiad's main pursuer

Board 1 individual performance

Nodirbek Abdusattorov

Gold medal on Board 1

World's number one board leader

Final round clash

Uzbekistan — Ukraine

2.5 : 1.5

Victory cementing the championship

Award ceremony arena

Samarkand international stage

Gold, silver, bronze awarded

Became the center of the global chess world

Chess expertise: Why is Nodirbek's gold on Board 1 an incomparable achievement?

Conclusions of international grandmasters, FIDE analysts, and sports commentators:

  • "The heavy burden of Board 1": Playing on Board 1 at the Olympiad is considered the most difficult task, because the world's strongest grandmasters, current and former world champions clash on this board; Nodirbek Abdusattorov overcoming this pressure and taking 1st place in the individual standings proves that he has become one of the strongest chess players on our planet;

  • Leadership and inspiring the team: Nodirbek's confident, stable, and invincible game on the first board created the opportunity for Sindarov, Yakubboev, Vokhidov, and Madaminov to make their moves with peace of mind;

  • Historical heritage in Samarkand: Not only retaining the team cup in their homeland, on Samarkand soil, but also leaving behind world grandmasters on individual boards is evidence that the "golden age" of Uzbek chess has begun.

In your opinion, will Nodirbek Abdusattorov being recognized as the best in the world on Board 1 make him the owner of the classical chess world crown in the coming years? What feelings did this double gold victory won in Samarkand evoke in you? Leave your congratulations and heartfelt words in the comments and proudly share the analysis of our national team's great success with all compatriots!

46th Chess OlympiadNodirbek AbdusattorovSamarkandUzbekistan chess national team
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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