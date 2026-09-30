Did our chess players become millionaires? Javohir Sindorov: "Of course, a house, a car, and 200 thousand dollars"

Uzbekistan grandmaster Javohir Sindorov spoke about the car presented to him in an interview after the Chess Olympiad in Samarkand. The chess player noted that this is the third car awarded to him by the President.

During the interview, Javohir Sindorov shared his thoughts on receiving the new car.

"I am very happy, thank you to our President. I received my third car. This one is really great," the chess player said.

According to official data, the 46th FIDE Chess Olympiad held in Samarkand saw Uzbekistan's national team win the gold medal. The Olympiad champions, including Javohir Sindorov, were awarded a house, a car, and a cash prize of 200,000 dollars. One of the questions addressed to Javohir Sindorov was about the chess players receiving large monetary rewards.

According to him, the winners were awarded a house, a car, and a 200,000-dollar cash prize.

The chess player also spoke about his main future goal:

"Our next goal is to fight for the World Crown and bring the World Crown to our country."