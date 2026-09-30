Did our chess players become millionaires? Javohir Sindorov: "Of course, a house, a car, and 200 thousand dollars"

·0·Uzbekistan
Did our chess players become millionaires? Javohir Sindorov: "Of course, a house, a car, and 200 thousand dollars"

Uzbekistan grandmaster Javohir Sindorov spoke about the car presented to him in an interview after the Chess Olympiad in Samarkand. The chess player noted that this is the third car awarded to him by the President.

During the interview, Javohir Sindorov shared his thoughts on receiving the new car.

"I am very happy, thank you to our President. I received my third car. This one is really great," the chess player said.

According to official data, the 46th FIDE Chess Olympiad held in Samarkand saw Uzbekistan's national team win the gold medal. The Olympiad champions, including Javohir Sindorov, were awarded a house, a car, and a cash prize of 200,000 dollars. One of the questions addressed to Javohir Sindorov was about the chess players receiving large monetary rewards.

According to him, the winners were awarded a house, a car, and a 200,000-dollar cash prize.

The chess player also spoke about his main future goal:

"Our next goal is to fight for the World Crown and bring the World Crown to our country."

Javohir SindorovSamarkand46th Chess OlympiadUzbekistan national team
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Javohir Sindorov becomes the first recipient of the FIDE awardJavohir Sindorov becomes the first recipient of the FIDE award28 September 15:24«Historical 4:0 and triumph in Samarkand»: Uzbek grandmasters crush Hungary!«Historical 4:0 and triumph in Samarkand»: Uzbek grandmasters crush Hungary!20 September 22:49$200,000, a house and a Volkswagen: Uzbek chess players receive grand rewards$200,000, a house and a Volkswagen: Uzbek chess players receive grand rewardsYesterday 20:19Heroes of the Chess Olympiad awarded with high state honorsHeroes of the Chess Olympiad awarded with high state honors28 September 22:04"Double Gold": Nodirbek Abdusattorov recognized as the best in the world on Board 1!"Double Gold": Nodirbek Abdusattorov recognized as the best in the world on Board 1!27 September 21:08Uzbekistan becomes the champion of the 46th Chess Olympiad with 20 points!Uzbekistan becomes the champion of the 46th Chess Olympiad with 20 points!27 September 16:55
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Important good news for borrowers: strict ban is being introduced!
Important good news for borrowers: strict ban is being introduced!
Why are more boys being born than girls in Uzbekistan?
Why are more boys being born than girls in Uzbekistan?
“It's been ten years, let's give her the rank of colonel!”: An unexpected and heartfelt conversation with the President
“It's been ten years, let's give her the rank of colonel!”: An unexpected and heartfelt conversation with the President
Unexpected snowfall recorded in Kashkadarya
Unexpected snowfall recorded in Kashkadarya
How much bonus is expected to be paid to teachers on October 1?
How much bonus is expected to be paid to teachers on October 1?
Two important appointments: Samandar Sadullaev and Polat Bobojonov entrusted with new responsibilities
Two important appointments: Samandar Sadullaev and Polat Bobojonov entrusted with new responsibilities
Temperature drops sharply in Uzbekistan, rain and mudflow warnings issued
Temperature drops sharply in Uzbekistan, rain and mudflow warnings issued
McDonald's is entering Uzbekistan: First restaurant to open in Tashkent
McDonald's is entering Uzbekistan: First restaurant to open in Tashkent