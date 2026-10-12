When and on which channel will today's matches of "Pakhtakor" and "Neftchi" be broadcast?

·9·Sport
When and on which channel will today's matches of "Pakhtakor" and "Neftchi" be broadcast?

Today, important and intense matches of the 2nd round kick off in the AFC Elite Asian Champions League. Representing our country in the continent's most prestigious tournament, Uzbekistan's two leading clubs — Tashkent's "Pakhtakor" and Fergana's "Neftchi" — face a serious test against Saudi Arabia clubs.

Local football fans are in for an uncompromising encounter in Tashkent and a late-night mega-match in Riyadh against the grand club led by Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Pakhtakor" vs "Al Qadsiah" in Tashkent: "Lions" take to the pitch for victory

The first central fixture will take place in the capital of Uzbekistan:

  • Opponent and time: Tashkent's "Pakhtakor" hosts Saudi Arabia's strong "Al Qadsiah" club at home. The match starts at 18:45 Tashkent time;

  • First round situation: In the 1st round of the tournament, the "Lions" put up an uncompromising fight away against another Saudi grand, "Al Ahli", recording an important away draw of 1:1. In today's home game, they will try to secure their first 3 points.

Test in Riyadh: "Neftchi" against a wounded "Al Nassr"

The evening's most anticipated clash takes place in the capital of Saudi Arabia:

  • Central duel: Fergana's "Neftchi" will be the guest of the Cristiano Ronaldo-led "Al Nassr" club at the magnificent stadium in Riyadh. The match kicks off at 23:15 Tashkent time;

  • Opponent's heavy psychological state: "Al Nassr" suffered a crushing defeat to UAE's "Al Ain" club in the opening round and now has to redeem itself in front of its fans;

  • Fergana team's confident start: "Neftchi", led by Islam Ismailov, secured a confident victory over Iraq's "Air Force" club in the 1st round and arrived in Riyadh in high spirits and with an advantage in the standings.

Live broadcast and match schedule

Millions of football fans in Uzbekistan will have the opportunity to watch both of these matches live on television:

  • 18:45. "Pakhtakor" — "Al Qadsiah" / Futbol TV

  • 23:15. "Al Nassr" — "Neftchi" / Futbol TV

Today's matches are expected to serve as a key indicator of how competitive Uzbek clubs are against Saudi giants backed by billion-dollar investments on the continent.

AFC Elite Asian Champions LeaguePakhtakorNeftchiCristiano Ronaldo
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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