"Radnik" head coach Rendulic reveals Otabek Shukurov's special role in the team

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"Radnik" head coach Rendulic reveals Otabek Shukurov's special role in the team

The transfer of Otabek Shukurov, one of the leaders of the Uzbekistan national football team, to the Serbian Super Liga club "Radnik" is generating great interest among local football experts and the press. Surdulitsa team head coach Zoran Rendulic gave a comprehensive interview to the influential Serbian publication Mozzart Sport, explaining in detail the changes the Uzbek midfielder will bring to the team and his duties on the pitch.

For the 42-year-old specialist, who worked in the coaching staff of the country's grandee "Crvena Zvezda" for nearly three years, the arrival of a player of Shukurov's caliber is a sign that the club has reached a new level.

"World Cup participant and leader": High praise from the coach

First of all, Rendulic highly praised our compatriot's vast international experience and leadership qualities:

  • Impressive resume: "Otabek has played over 90 matches for the national team, holds the status of captain, and has played in all World Cup matches. For a club of "Radnik's" level, the arrival of such a player demonstrates the growth of our team", said the Serbian specialist;

  • Ideal profile: Rendulic noted that Otabek completely fits the profile of a central midfielder with extensive experience, which the team was lacking.

Shukurov's new role on the pitch: Not just "dirty work"

The coaching staff and experts of "Radnik" do not expect Shukurov to act solely as a classic defensive midfielder who breaks up opponent attacks:

  • "Box-to-box" and tempo control: Otabek must operate between both penalty areas, work with the ball, organize attacks, and most importantly — ensure balance when possession is lost;

  • Controlling the match pace: Since Rendulic's team plays a very fast and high-energy brand of football, physical fatigue has been observed after the first half in many matches. Shukurov, with his composure, should become the main figure capable of reigning in the game's tempo.

Competition in the center: Who are Shukurov's main competitors?

Although Shukurov has a big name and vast experience, competition has formed in the center of "Radnik", featuring the following players:

  • Milos Popovic (22 years old, captain): The team's main defensive midfielder and shield in front of the defense. His place in the starting lineup is considered solid;

  • Martin Novakovic: An attacking midfielder who has recorded 2 goals and 3 assists this season. Since his duties are related to creativity, he is not a direct competitor to Shukurov;

  • Aleksandar Pejovic (35 years old): The Uzbekistan player's most principal and direct competitor. Pejovic is also an experienced central/defensive midfielder who regularly featured in the starting lineup before Otabek's arrival.

Otabek Shukurov has not yet made his official debut for the Serbian club, but his international experience and vision of the pitch are expected to allow him to secure a solid spot in "Radnik's" starting lineup in the near future.

Otabek ShukurovRadnikSerbian Super Liga
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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