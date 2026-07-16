Dinamo gains new strength from Bosnia: transfer officially announced

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Dinamo gains new strength from Bosnia: transfer officially announced

Samarkand's Dinamo club has strengthened its squad with a new foreign player during the summer transfer window. Bosnian midfielder Haris Hajdarevic has joined the team as a free agent.

The contract was signed until the end of 2027

Dinamo officially announced that a contract has been signed with the 27-year-old player, valid until December 31, 2027. Since Hajdarevic's contract with his previous club had expired, he joined the Samarkand side on a free transfer.

The midfielder is expected to increase competition in the center of the pitch and create additional opportunities in organizing attacks.

Played three seasons in Serbia

Hajdarevic spent the last three seasons at the Serbian club Radnik Surdulica. He made 107 appearances across all competitions for the team, scoring 12 goals. The player officially left the Serbian club on July 1st.

He primarily operates as a central or defensive midfielder, and can also play in a more attacking role if necessary.

Which clubs has Hajdarevic played for?

The Bosnian footballer began his professional career in his home country. He is a product of the Sarajevo club Zeljeznicar and played for the team for several seasons.

Hajdarevic also played for the Turkish club Boluspor. In 2023, he moved to Radnik Surdulica and played regularly in the Serbian championship.

Information

Indicator

Age

27

Position

Midfielder

Previous club

Radnik Surdulica

Record at Radnik

107 matches, 12 goals

Contract with Dinamo

Until December 31, 2027

Dinamo's central midfield is strengthened

Hajdarevic's experience could be of significant importance for Dinamo in the second half of the season. He is expected to strengthen the Samarkand team's play with his ability to control the ball, compete in the center, and join attacks from the second line.

Now the main question is: how quickly will the Bosnian midfielder adapt to the Uzbekistan Super League?

Do you think Haris Hajdarevic can become a key player for Dinamo?

Dinamo SamarkandHaris HajdarevicUzbekistan Super LeagueFootball TransfersBosnia and Herzegovina
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