What did the Serbian club's head coach say about Otabek Shukurov?

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What did the Serbian club's head coach say about Otabek Shukurov?

Experienced midfielder and one of the leaders of the Uzbekistan national team, Otabek Shukurov, will continue his career in the Serbian championship. Zoran Rendulic, the head coach of the Surdulica-based club "Radnik", highly praised the transfer of the Uzbek midfielder, stating that this agreement is clear proof of the club's history and its rise to a new level.

The Serbian specialist specifically noted that Shukurov's vast international experience and playing style fully match the team's tactical schemes.

"We needed a player with exactly this profile": The coach's recognition

Zoran Rendulic shared his thoughts regarding the new player joining the team:

  • Most notable signing: "As one of our most notable signings, Uzbekistan national team member Otabek Shukurov has joined the team. He has just joined the squad, and we expect great results from him," said the head coach;

  • The perfect "box-to-box": According to the coach, Shukurov is a versatile midfielder who is equally active between both penalty areas, showing high efficiency both in winning back the ball and transitioning into attack;

  • A new stage for the club: "The arrival of a player who has played more than 90 matches for his country shows that 'Radnik' has grown significantly as a club and has high ambitions," he added.

National team captain and World Cup school

Otabek Shukurov's gathered experience in the international arena became the most valuable factor for the Serbian club:

  • Captaincy status: The 29-year-old player has been leading important matches as a true leader and captain in the Uzbekistan national team for many years;

  • Flawless participation in the Mundial: As Rendulic noted, Shukurov participated fully in all 3 matches of the national team in this year's World Cup, proving his readiness for a high level of competition;

  • Over 90 international matches: The skill of a player approaching a hundred matches on the international stage is expected to give the team an important advantage in the new championship as well.

Otabek Shukurov's career in the Serbian Super League will not only serve to strengthen "Radnik's" position in the standings, but will also pave the way to once again raise the prestige of Uzbek football players in European arenas.

Otabek ShukurovRadnikSerbian championshipUzbekistan national team
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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