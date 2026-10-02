Otabek Shukurov to continue his career in Europe: Serbian club announces the transfer

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Otabek Shukurov to continue his career in Europe: Serbian club announces the transfer

Otabek Shukurov, one of the leaders of the Uzbekistan national team, is opening a new page in his career. The 30-year-old midfielder has moved to the Serbian Super Liga side «Radnik Surdulitsa».

The Serbian club confirmed the signing of a contract with our compatriot on its official social media pages and announced it with a photo of Shukurov in the team's kit, saying «Dobrodošao» (Welcome).

From the UAE to Serbia: The player's new step

Before the World Cup matches held in the summer on the pitches of the USA, Canada, and Mexico, Otabek Shukurov was defending the honor of the UAE club «Baniyas». This time, the experienced midfielder chose to return to European pitches.

Otabek Shukurov to continue his career in Europe: Serbian club announces the transfer

What position does «Radnik Surdulitsa» hold in the standings?

Currently, the matches in the Serbian Super Liga are in full swing.

  • Otabek Shukurov's new club — «Radnik Surdulitsa» has accumulated 14 points and is in 7th place in the standings.

  • The championship leader, the famous «Crvena Zvezda», has 28 points.

The experience and playing skills of our national team's midfielder are expected to give a big boost to the «Radnik» team in the fight for European cups. Shukurov's debut for his new team is expected soon.

Otabek ShukurovRadnik SurdulitsaSerbian Super Liga
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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