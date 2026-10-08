Details of Israil Madrimov's sensational fight in Tashkent

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Details of Israil Madrimov's sensational fight in Tashkent

One of the brightest stars of Uzbek professional boxing, former world champion Israil Madrimov will hold his next big fight in front of capital boxing fans. According to the press service of the Professional Boxing Federation of Uzbekistan, our master of leather gloves, known by the nickname "The Dream", will step into the ring on October 30 at the magnificent "Humo Arena" complex in Tashkent.

Madrimov will be opposed in this fight night by the experienced Azerbaijani knockout artist, known in the professional ring for his sharp punches, Seymur "Grey Wolf" Isayev.

The Path of "The Dream": From Magomed Kurbanov to Crawford and Ortiz

Israil Madrimov is one of the few Uzbek boxers who has competed against the most serious opponents in the elite of world boxing:

  • Achieving World Championship: In March 2024, our compatriot brilliantly knocked out Russian Magomed Kurbanov in the 5th round, raising the prestigious WBA world championship belt high above his head in the light middleweight division;

  • Clashes with Superstars: Later, Madrimov played 12-round dramatic and hard-fought matches against the biggest names in modern boxing — undisputed champion Terence Crawford and the undefeated famous puncher Vergil Ortiz, earning worldwide recognition;

  • Successful Return: Returning to the ring in January 2026, Israil reliably defeated Colombian Luis David Salazar on points, continuing his winning streak.

Who is the Opponent? Dangerous Southpaw and Knockout Artist — Seymur Isayev

The Azerbaijani master of leather gloves visiting Tashkent also has serious achievements in his career:

  • The Style of the "Grey Wolf": Seymur Isayev, nicknamed "Grey Wolf", stands out with his awkward southpaw style and the ability to throw opponents off balance with a single powerful punch;

  • Titles: During his professional career, Isayev has won the UBO (Universal Boxing Organization) world championship title and succeeded in a number of important international fights.

Titles and Rich Experience: From Amateur to Elite

Israil Madrimov has inscribed his name in the golden pages of Uzbek sports not only in professional, but also in amateur boxing:

  • Amateur Achievements: He is the 2017 Asian Champion in the weight category up to 75 kg, a gold medalist of the 2018 Asian Games, and a silver medalist of the 2014 Asian Games;

  • Regional Belts: In the professional ring, besides the world championship, he has also successfully won the WBA Inter-Continental and IBF Inter-Continental titles in the light middleweight division.

The confrontation taking place on October 30 at "Humo Arena" is expected to be another important strategic step for Israil Madrimov on the path to strengthening his status as a challenger for the world championship belt once again.

Israil MadrimovSeymur IsayevHumo ArenaProfessional Boxing Federation of Uzbekistan
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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