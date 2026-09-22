Isroil Madrimov recalls fight against Crawford and addresses Turki Al-Sheikh

Isroil "Dreamcatcher" Madrimov, former WBA world champion in the light middleweight division and one of the brightest stars of Uzbek professional boxing, has once again stirred the global boxing community with a social media post. Our compatriot shared a video on his Instagram page featuring the best moments of his intense fight against the legendary Terence Crawford, who retired undefeated. Madrimov captioned the video: “Let’s go, I still have a lot of work to do, InshaAllah”, and tagged Saudi Arabia General Entertainment Authority Chairman Turki Al-Sheikh, who is currently financing world boxing and organizing the biggest fight nights.

This move signals that the Uzbek boxer is preparing for new grandiose fights and is ready to reclaim his championship belts. As a reminder, on August 3, 2024, in Los Angeles , during this encounter, Madrimov and Crawford fought fiercely for 12 rounds for the WBA and WBO interim titles, with Terence winning only by a controversial judges' decision. Since then, many remember that it was Isroil Madrimov who proved to be the toughest obstacle in the career of Crawford, who retired as an undisputed world champion in three weight classes after defeating Saul "Canelo" Alvarez at the age of 38.

So, what major fight is Turki Al-Sheikh organizing for Madrimov in Saudi Arabia, which belts is our compatriot targeting, and can he reclaim the light middleweight throne?

“Heroism against Crawford, a signal to Al-Sheikh, and a new stage”: 5 key points of an important event

Isroil Madrimov’s sensational post and the turning points in his career:

An open signal from Madrimov: Our boxer recalled his fight with Crawford and announced his readiness to return to the big stage with new victories;

Collaboration with Turki Al-Sheikh: Tagging the Saudi chief promoter in the post was a serious hint at a fight in the next "Riyadh Season" series;

The biggest fight given to Crawford: In the August 2024 fight, Madrimov put the American star in a difficult position, proving his skill to the whole world;

Crawford’s historic record: Crawford also beat "Canelo" and finished his career as an undisputed champion in three weight classes and a pound-for-pound leader; this further increases the value of the resistance Madrimov showed against him;

Mission to reclaim the belt: The former WBA champion has issued a challenge for major clashes to reclaim vacant or updated belts in his weight class.

Isroil Madrimov’s footprint in the big ring: The Crawford clash and current status

The Uzbek boxer’s historic bout and the turning points in his career:

Criteria and parameters Madrimov — Crawford clash (2024) Current status and plans Fight status and location Los Angeles, for WBA and WBO belts New championship contention Fight result Crawford won by unanimous decision Madrimov is in line for belts again Opponent’s future fate Defeated Canelo and retired undefeated Crawford left as an undisputed champion in 3 weight classes Isroil’s appeal Sparring with Crawford and a tough 12-round fight A new goal with the motto “I have a lot of work to do” Main partner and sponsor Matchroom Boxing and "Riyadh Season" Turki Al-Sheikh’s investments and mega-fights Situation in the division The most intense phase of the light middleweight division An era of open competition for belts

Professional boxing expertise: Why is Madrimov’s rise inevitable?

Conclusions from international analysts and masters of the sweet science:

The “Crawford effect” in action: After Crawford made history by defeating Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in his final fight, the fact that Madrimov provided the closest resistance became even more valuable; fans see Isroil as a puncher capable of fighting any star in the world on equal terms;

The Saudis’ immense respect: Turki Al-Sheikh highly values Isroil Madrimov’s fighting style, integrity, and intensity; such attention guarantees that our compatriot will enter the ring in the highest-paying fight nights in the coming months;

Open road in the weight class: Following Crawford’s departure and the shifting of weight classes, a major battle for belts is beginning in the light middleweight division; contenders like Sebastian Fundora, Serhii Bohachuk, or Vergil Ortiz are considered the most suitable opponents for Madrimov;

Physical and mental peak: The loss inLos Angeles was not a heavy mental blow for Isroil, but rather provided experience in big fights; his current strength and technique allow for a quick restoration of his championship status.

The tandem of Turki Al-Sheikh and Isroil Madrimov is expected to surprise the whole world with another sensational poster in the near future.

Who do you think Isroil Madrimov should fight next in the light middleweight division to reclaim his championship belt the fastest — Vergil Ortiz, Sebastian Fundora, or someone else? Is Madrimov capable of becoming an undisputed world champion in this weight class? Leave your personal opinions in the comments and share this hot analysis dedicated to the pride of Uzbek boxing with all sports fans!