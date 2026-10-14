Why was the bout between Israil Madrimov and Seymur Isayev postponed?

The upcoming major international professional boxing tournament planned to be held at the magnificent Humo Arena complex in Tashkent has been postponed. Within the framework of the competition, the entry into the ring of the former WBA world champion, Uzbek boxing master Israil Madrimov, was being awaited with great interest.

The promotion company Lift Promotions, which is the organizer of the tournament, addressed the fans and announced that the boxing evening has been officially rescheduled for December 10.

Organizers' explanation: What is the reason?

The company issued an official statement regarding the boxing night organized in cooperation with Lift Promotions and the Professional Boxing Federation of Uzbekistan:

Organizational factors: "Dear fans! The "International Professional Boxing Night" scheduled for October 30 at "Humo Arena" has been postponed to DECEMBER 10 due to organizational reasons," the message states;

Fans' safety and trust: The promotion company apologized for the arising situation and emphasized that fans' trust and ensuring the event meets high safety requirements are a priority;

The program remains unchanged: The expected fight card and main bouts are expected to remain in effect in December.

Who will be Israil Madrimov's opponent?

A serious test awaits Israil Madrimov, who will fight before the eyes of local fans:

About the opponent: The former world champion will face experienced Azerbaijani knockout artist Seymur Isayev ;

High goal: For Madrimov, who occupies top positions in the world rankings, this victory in Tashkent is considered one of the most important steps on the path to reclaiming the championship belt;

Boxing atmosphere in the capital: In December, not only Madrimov, but also a number of other bright boxing masters of our country are scheduled to fight international opponents at "Humo Arena".

Fans will now be able to watch one of the biggest boxing nights of the year on December 10 in the center of the capital.