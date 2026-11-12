Big boxing night in Tashkent: Israil Madrimov to fight at Humo Arena
The new date for the professional boxing night long-awaited by Uzbek sports fans has been officially announced. The Lift Promotions company, in partnership with the WBC, will organize the next major boxing event at the magnificent Humo Arena complex in Tashkent.
Main event and anticipated stars
In the main event of the tournament, our compatriot and former WBA super welterweight champion Israil Madrimov will step into the ring against Azerbaijani boxer Seymur Isayev.
Fans are also delighted that their favorite athlete, Olympic champion Lazizbek Mullojonov, will also be competing in this tournament.
Boxing night details
Information
Date
December 10, at 18:00
Venue
Humo Arena complex, Tashkent city
Organizers
In partnership with Lift Promotions and WBC
Main event
Israil Madrimov — Seymur Isayev
Other participating star
Lazizbek Mullojonov
Reasons for the tournament postponement
As a reminder, this competition was originally scheduled to take place on October 30. However, due to some technical issues in organization, the fights were postponed to a later date. Now, on December 10, fans can look forward to truly intense and uncompromising bouts.
What do you think the results will be for Israil Madrimov and Lazizbek Mullojonov in their fights? Leave your opinion in the comments!
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