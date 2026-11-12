Big boxing night in Tashkent: Israil Madrimov to fight at Humo Arena

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Big boxing night in Tashkent: Israil Madrimov to fight at Humo Arena

The new date for the professional boxing night long-awaited by Uzbek sports fans has been officially announced. The Lift Promotions company, in partnership with the WBC, will organize the next major boxing event at the magnificent Humo Arena complex in Tashkent.

Main event and anticipated stars

In the main event of the tournament, our compatriot and former WBA super welterweight champion Israil Madrimov will step into the ring against Azerbaijani boxer Seymur Isayev.

Fans are also delighted that their favorite athlete, Olympic champion Lazizbek Mullojonov, will also be competing in this tournament.

Boxing night details

Information

Date

December 10, at 18:00

Venue

Humo Arena complex, Tashkent city

Organizers

In partnership with Lift Promotions and WBC

Main event

Israil Madrimov — Seymur Isayev

Other participating star

Lazizbek Mullojonov

Reasons for the tournament postponement

As a reminder, this competition was originally scheduled to take place on October 30. However, due to some technical issues in organization, the fights were postponed to a later date. Now, on December 10, fans can look forward to truly intense and uncompromising bouts.

What do you think the results will be for Israil Madrimov and Lazizbek Mullojonov in their fights? Leave your opinion in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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