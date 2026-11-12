Big boxing night in Tashkent: Israil Madrimov to fight at Humo Arena

The new date for the professional boxing night long-awaited by Uzbek sports fans has been officially announced. The Lift Promotions company, in partnership with the WBC, will organize the next major boxing event at the magnificent Humo Arena complex in Tashkent.

Main event and anticipated stars

In the main event of the tournament, our compatriot and former WBA super welterweight champion Israil Madrimov will step into the ring against Azerbaijani boxer Seymur Isayev.

Fans are also delighted that their favorite athlete, Olympic champion Lazizbek Mullojonov, will also be competing in this tournament.