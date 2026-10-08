Ronaldo reveals the reason behind his departure from the national team

Details of the events that led to Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the national team training camp have become known. The incident began ahead of the match against Norway.

Initially, Ronaldo knew he would not take the field in this fixture and was preparing based on a recovery plan. However, on matchday, the coach asked him to be ready to play for 30 minutes. The player agreed to this proposal.

He also performed warm-up exercises before the second half. Despite this, Ronaldo was not brought onto the pitch. The footballer perceived this situation as a failure to fulfill the coach's first promise to him.

In order to resolve the situation, the parties agreed to explain the true causes of the event at a press conference. An 8-point statement was even prepared for this purpose.

However, according to Ronaldo, the coach did not state the agreed-upon information at the press conference. Thus, the player indicated that his second promise had also been broken.

Following this, Ronaldo decided to leave the national team camp. It is reported that his decision was caused by the situation during the Norway match and the subsequent disagreements.