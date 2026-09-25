Erling Haaland Surpasses Ronaldo and Secures Victory for Norway

·2·Sport
Erling Haaland Surpasses Ronaldo and Secures Victory for Norway

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland scored a brace in a dramatic UEFA Nations League match against Denmark, bringing his international goal tally to 64. According to The Athletic, this achievement not only decided the match but also saw the Norwegian marksman surpass the international goal records of Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimović, writing a new chapter in history. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

The intense clash against the Danes ended in a 3-2 victory. While Oscar Bobb opened the scoring in the 14th minute, Erling Haaland netted his first goal of the match just four minutes later. Antonio Nusa made a quick run, delivering the ball to the left side of the penalty area, where Haaland fired a powerful shot through the goalkeeper's legs to extend the lead.

A Historic Result and the Fate of the Match

Although Mikkel Damsgaard and Rasmus Højlund restored parity in this encounter, Erling Haaland had the final say. In the 74th minute, he met a corner kick with a powerful strike from close range, securing a vital win for his national team. Thus, the striker celebrated his 64th goal in just his 56th international appearance, maintaining his record of averaging more than one goal per game.

Previously, Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimović had concluded their international careers with 62 goals each. Haaland has surpassed this mark, once again proving in practice that he is one of the most dangerous and clinical strikers in football history. His performance has captured the attention of the entire European football community.

Superb Club Form

This international success is a logical continuation of the formidable form the striker has shown for his club this season. Manchester City is making effective use of his unique goal-scoring instinct. Haaland has already managed to score 7 goals in just seven matches across all competitions. This includes 5 goals in 5 Premier League appearances and 2 goals in a single Champions League match.

Since moving to the Etihad Stadium, Erling Haaland has scored 169 goals and provided 30 assists in 205 appearances. His productivity played a decisive role in helping Manchester City win two Premier League titles and the Champions League trophy.

Following the victory against Denmark, Norway will face Portugal on Sunday to battle for the top spot in their Nations League group. Afterward, Haaland and his teammates will take on Wales on Thursday, October 1st.

Erling HaalandNorwayNations LeagueManchester CityCristiano Ronaldo
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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