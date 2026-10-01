"The real root of the grievance is known": Jesus openly states the reason for Ronaldo's discontent

Portugal national team head coach Jorge Jesus has finally shed full light on the tense situation surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo and the details of the meeting involving the federation president following the match against Norway (2:1).

Shortly after this press conference, the 41-year-old captain urgently left the national team's training camp.

"30 minutes of warming up — and then not getting on the pitch": The real root of the grievance

Jesus noted that the forward's discontent was caused by a tactical decision during the match. The coach reminded him that even legends of world football are not above the rules:

"I told Krish that he wouldn't start in the upcoming two matches — against Norway and Denmark. During the match, I sent him to warm up just in case he was needed. And then I didn't put him on. Any player who does warm-up exercises for 20 or 30 minutes and then doesn't take the pitch will not be happy about it. Especially Krish. Even if he were Pele or Maradona. Warm up for 30 minutes — and then stay on the bench? Those are the rules. Everyone's rights are equal, and I decided not to bring him on."

Intervention of the federation head and behind-the-scenes conversation

Responding to media reports about the arrival of Portuguese Football Federation President Pedro Proença at the camp, the coach stated:

Mandatory discussion: The specialist stated that a problem was essentially created out of nowhere, revealing that he told Ronaldo: "Krish, they are talking a lot about this in Portugal, so we have to discuss this issue, but I don't understand what is happening."

Ronaldo's previous words: The coach hinted at the forward not keeping his word: "What we discussed was what he said at the press conference. He said: 'I came here for you to make the decision. If you want me to play — I play. If you want me to sit on the bench — I sit on the bench.'"

The role of the president: It was emphasized that the head's arrival at the team's disposal was a natural occurrence, he came to understand the situation against the backdrop of public hype, and the issue was closed right after dinner.

"Neither any player nor any president can change my decision"

To journalists' questions about whether the coach had promised Ronaldo 30 minutes of playing time, Jorge Jesus gave a firm and uncompromising response:

"I can promise whatever I want. I am the coach. I told the player he wouldn't participate in the match: 'I am putting you on the bench. If you are needed during the last 30 minutes, you will take the pitch. If you are not needed — you won't.' No player can force me to change my decision. Neither he, nor anyone else in football. Nor any president. Never, under any circumstances!"

Following the coach's harsh remarks and ruthless statements, Cristiano Ronaldo decided to completely leave the national team camp and not return.