Martin Ødegaard speaks about Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the match against Denmark

Norway captain Martin Ødegaard shared his thoughts ahead of the UEFA Nations League match against Denmark. The encounter at Ullevaal Stadion is significant as it marks the team's first home game since their historic quarter-final appearance at the North American World Cup. The Arsenal midfielder confirmed he has fully recovered after a difficult year plagued by injuries and is ready for the League A fixtures, reports Goal.com. reports .

According to information from ixbt.com and sports media, Ødegaard, who attended the press conference alongside head coach Ståle Solbakken, emphasized that the team's tactical growth and self-belief have become their primary weapons in competing with rivals. The Norwegian national team aims to demonstrate its strong character once again this season.

Meeting Ronaldo and personal gratitude

Amidst Norway's upcoming matches, including those against Portugal, Martin Ødegaard touched upon his upcoming encounter with former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. The midfielder, who made his Real Madrid debut by substituting for the Portuguese star, spoke highly of Cristiano's career.

According to Ødegaard, the achievements of Cristiano Ronaldo and his attitude toward football are truly magnificent. The midfielder, who noted that he learned a lot from the star who became his teammate, did not hide that playing against his idol on the international stage once again is a special feeling.

Scandinavian derby and fan expectations

Neighboring derbies against Denmark and Sweden have always been of principled importance for Norway. Martin Ødegaard specifically emphasized that winning such matches is one of the most important tasks for Norwegian fans.

Promising to display an aggressive and active style of play against the opponent at the packed Ullevaal Stadion, the footballer stated that the team's morale is high. The initial test in the group is decisive not only for the tournament table but also from the perspective of regional prestige.