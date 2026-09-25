Cristiano Ronaldo: If Portugal does not count on me, I will leave

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Cristiano Ronaldo: If Portugal does not count on me, I will leave

Cristiano Ronaldo made an open statement about his future in the Portugal national team. He emphasized that as long as the people of the country continue to trust him, he will continue his career in the national team.

According to Ronaldo, if the Portuguese side or the country's president loses hope in him, he will be the first to announce his departure from the national team.

"If Portugal or the president does not count on me — no problem, I will leave. I will be the first to report this."

However, stating that no such situation is observed at the moment, the footballer emphasized that the trust of Portuguese fans gives him great motivation.

"The entire people of Portugal are counting on me. That is why I will continue my career."

Ronaldo's statement once again showed that his career in the national team is not over yet. As one of the main stars of Portuguese football, he continues to strive for new goals with the national team.

The most important point in the footballer's words is simple: as long as there is trust, Ronaldo is there too.

Cristiano RonaldoPortugal national teamnational teamPresident of Portugal
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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