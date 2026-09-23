Cristiano Ronaldo confirms he will continue his international career and aims for 1000 goals

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo admitted he seriously considered ending his international career after a disappointing World Cup, but now intends to continue and reach the 1000-goal milestone. According to The Guardian, the veteran striker reflected deeply on his future and decided to extend his record-breaking run with the national team. This is reported by Goal.com .

Recall that the Portugal national team exited the summer World Cup early after a narrow defeat in a tough Round of 16 match against Spain. Following this disappointment, the striker seriously analyzed his future with the national team and assessed his options.

Thoughts on the future and a vital mission for the national team

Cristiano Ronaldo did not hide that the possibility of ending his international career was seriously discussed. According to the striker, he is a person who always thinks about his decisions, his future, and his present.

"Yes, I have thought about it. Of course, I always think about my decisions, my future, and my current situation. I am a thinker, which is why I am standing here now, and this means I will continue my career," the top scorer emphasized.

Helping the youth and the main goal — goals

Currently, turning 42 is no obstacle for the legendary footballer. He is determined to contribute to the team not only on the pitch but also off it. Supporting the new generation emerging in the Portugal national team has become one of his priorities.

"I still believe I can help the national team achieve its goals. I can contribute not only with goals but also with my support off the pitch. There is a new generation in the team, but my main task is to score goals and help the team win," the striker added.

The footballer also stated that if he ever felt he was no longer needed by the national team or was having a negative impact on the environment, he would leave of his own accord without hesitation. He noted that as soon as the team no longer needs his services, he would be the first to step aside.