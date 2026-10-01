Ronaldo's 20 years of hard work outweighs a momentary emotion: What is happening in the Portugal camp?

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Ronaldo's 20 years of hard work outweighs a momentary emotion: What is happening in the Portugal camp?

Portugal national team head coach Jorge Jesus reacted to the uproar that flared up following the match against Norway (2:1). Left on the bench during the game, Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from the pitch without bidding farewell to the stadium fans after the final whistle had sparked widespread discussion in the press.

In an interview with Portugal's influential publication Record, the experienced specialist emphasized that there is no division within the team and gave a professional assessment of the captain's emotions.

"You cannot forget 20 years of loyalty"

To journalists' questions about whether Ronaldo's actions are undermining the atmosphere in the dressing room and his leadership status, Jesus gave a sharp and calm response:

"This was just a 10, 15, or 20-second disappointment, nothing more. This in no way diminishes his 20-year dedication to the national team. You can be upset for a few seconds, but five minutes later we are all celebrating an important victory for our national team together."

"Show me a single player who has never argued with his coach"

The coach stated that it is inappropriate to single out this situation, and noted that other team leaders also accepted the incident naturally:

  • Internal atmosphere: "I can speak for myself, Bernardo Silva, and Bruno Fernandes that no one is attaching great importance to this issue";

  • Football reality: "Such situations happen to everyone. Can you show me a single player in life who has never had a problem with his coach, never entered into a conflict, or never been upset with himself or the coach?";

  • Looking to the future: "These are normal processes that everyone faces in sports and life. The important thing is to look at events from a broader perspective and keep moving forward."

Although Jesus's calm and diplomatic answers are aimed at reducing tension in the Portugal camp, Ronaldo's future role in the team will remain in the spotlight of fans and the media.

Jorge JesusCristiano RonaldoPortugal national teamNorway
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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