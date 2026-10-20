Ronaldo controversy in Portugal: Cristiano Ronaldo suspended for 30 days and fined 255 euros

The Portuguese Football Federation has suspended 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo for 30 days for leaving the national team training camp without permission. Additionally, the player was fined 255 euros. International media reported this based on the federation's decision.

The incident occurred on September 30. According to reports, Ronaldo had a disagreement with head coach Jorge Jesus regarding playing time. Dissatisfied that the coach failed to fulfill his promise about putting him on the pitch, the player left the national team camp.

The federation's disciplinary committee found the player's actions to be a violation. However, taking into account his remorse and previous disciplinary record, the minimum penalty was applied. Ronaldo had previously apologized for leaving the team and stated that he would accept the assigned punishment.

Since the suspension period was calculated from October 1, Ronaldo will be able to take the field in matches against Denmark on November 14 and Wales on November 17. The player also emphasized that he has no intention of ending his career in the national team.