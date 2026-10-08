Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team

Following the sharp conflict between Portugal national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo and head coach Jorge Jesus, the player's family members have also begun to speak out on this painful topic. The 41-year-old legend's mother, Dolores Aveiro, in an interview with the influential Portuguese publication A Bola, did not hide how hard of a blow her son's departure from the national team camp was for their family.

Sharing the emotions she experienced as a mother, Aveiro expressed confidence that this trial will be left behind and justice will prevail.

“I cried a little”: Maternal love and tears

In her statement to the press, Dolores Aveiro emphasized that the situation caused her deep sorrow: