Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Following the sharp conflict between Portugal national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo and head coach Jorge Jesus, the player's family members have also begun to speak out on this painful topic. The 41-year-old legend's mother, Dolores Aveiro, in an interview with the influential Portuguese publication A Bola, did not hide how hard of a blow her son's departure from the national team camp was for their family.
Sharing the emotions she experienced as a mother, Aveiro expressed confidence that this trial will be left behind and justice will prevail.
“I cried a little”: Maternal love and tears
In her statement to the press, Dolores Aveiro emphasized that the situation caused her deep sorrow:
Inner feelings: “This situation affected me very deeply, I was genuinely saddened to see my son's condition,” says the player's mother;
Relief through tears: “To be honest, I cried a little. That is also helpful — a person needs to let out the feelings inside. We must overcome all of this”;
Trust in the Creator: Aveiro expressed her firm belief that no bad event will happen and that the Creator will always protect Cristiano under His care.
“He could have left through the main door with his head held high”
It was revealed that Ronaldo's farewell to the national team camp was difficult not only in sporting terms, but also psychologically:
The back exit: Aveiro noted that given his great services to the national team, Cristiano fully deserved to leave the camp through the main door with great respect;
Avoiding the spotlight: However, the star forward preferred to leave the base via the back exit to avoid excessive commotion and camera lenses;
Unappreciated loyalty: These words of his mother showed that the approach taken by the national team management and coaching staff towards their captain left a heavy impression on the family members.
Root of the conflict: The match on September 27 and the bench
Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from the national team was caused by a dramatic clash against Norway in the UEFA Nations League:
Left on the bench: Head coach Jorge Jesus made the decision not to field the 41-year-old forward in that 2-1 victory;
Violation of agreements: Unable to accept this decision, Ronaldo left the base and accused the coach during a press conference of denying what had been agreed upon face-to-face;
Silence of teammates: Earlier, it was reported that none of the national team players reacted to Ronaldo's sensational post, choosing to remain neutral.
Dolores Aveiro's sincere and caring statement once again demonstrated the mental pressure and whirl of emotions that the living legend of modern football is enduring at the end of his career.
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