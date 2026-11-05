An era comes to an end: Cristiano Ronaldo bids farewell to the Portugal national team

One of the greatest figures in the history of world football, Cristiano Ronaldo, has officially announced his retirement from the Portugal national team. On November 5, 2026, the star footballer released a special video message through his official social media pages, marking the end of his glorious 23-year career with the national team.

This unexpected and historic decision has shocked not only Portuguese fans but the entire global football community.

Reason for leaving the national team: Conversation with Jesus and the federation

The football star's decision did not happen by chance:

Leaving the camp and conversation: It has been revealed that Cristiano left the national team camp following a press conference by head coach Jorge Jesus and an important discussion with the president of the Portuguese Football Federation, Pedro Proença;

Decision making: It was precisely after these negotiations and discussions that the player reached a final conclusion to end his international career and make way for the new generation.

The greatest record-holder in history: 234 matches and 146 goals

In the national team jersey, Cristiano Ronaldo set absolute records not only for his country but on a global scale:

World records: Ronaldo appeared in a total of 234 matches in the Portugal jersey and scored 146 goals against opponents — this is an absolute and unparalleled world record in the history of national teams;

23 years of loyalty: His debut for the national team began back in August 2003 and lasted for exactly over 23 years.

Great victories and trophies won

Under Ronaldo's captaincy, Portugal achieved its first major international titles in its history:

European Championship (Euro 2016): The team won gold medals for the first time in history at the European Championship held in France;

Double triumph in the Nations League: He also lifted the top trophy in the 2019 and 2025 UEFA Nations League competitions, making his national team the best on the continent.

Cristiano Ronaldo's departure marks the end of a golden era in Portuguese football, but his name and the great legacy he left behind are forever etched in the pages of history.