Why did Gary Lineker compare Ronaldo's situation to Messi's?

·53·Sport
Why did Gary Lineker compare Ronaldo's situation to Messi's?

The unexpected conflict within the Portugal national team and team captain Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the training camp continues to spark heated debates in world football. The departure of the 41-year-old legendary forward due to a disagreement with head coach Jorge Jesus has been met with concern by many prominent experts.

Former England national team captain and renowned expert Gary Lineker expressed his reaction to the situation, emphasizing that Cristiano Ronaldo deserves to end his career not in such a mood, but with the honor befitting his longtime rival, Lionel Messi.

Disagreement with the coach: Why did Ronaldo leave the team?

The escalation of the atmosphere in the Portugal national team has stunned the entire football community:

  • Internal dispute: An open divergence of views on tactical approach and the starting lineup arose between the 41-year-old forward and national team coach Jorge Jesus;

  • Drastic decision: Following the mutual conflict, Ronaldo left the training camp prematurely and departed the national team base;

  • The legend's final steps: The great player's career in the international arena runs the risk of being overshadowed by controversy and misunderstandings.

"In five or ten years it will be forgotten": Lineker's sincere confession

In an interview with Sky Sports News, Gary Lineker did not hide his regret over the star player's departure in this manner:

  • The value of greatness: "It's a bit sad because he has truly been a magnificent and peerless player. Ultimately, in five or ten years, no one will remember today's conflict. We will only remember what a great player he was," Lineker says;

  • The need for a worthy end: The English specialist stressed that the two greatest representatives of their era should leave the pitch free of any controversies and with high respect.

Messi's flawless farewell — an enviable example

Analyzing Ronaldo's situation, Lineker cited Lionel Messi, who recently concluded his international career:

  • A journey ending in triumph: Messi played his final match in the Argentina shirt on October 7 against the Benin national team;

  • A performance of benefice proportions: In the match that ended in a 3:0 victory for Argentina, Messi scored 1 goal and provided 2 assists, bidding farewell to the national team amid roaring applause from the stands;

  • Deserved respect: "If we look at Messi's farewell to Argentina, it was extremely beautiful and touching. I think Cristiano deserves an equally beautiful farewell," Gary Lineker emphasized.

While one of the two geniuses who wrote an entire era of modern football with his name bid farewell to the pitch festively, the fact that the other remains engulfed in internal conflicts arouses disapproval and sorrow among many fans. Cristiano's further fate in the national team still remains open.

Cristiano RonaldoLionel MessiPortugal national teamJorge Jesus
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Record uproar: Portugal head coach clarifies the reason for Ronaldo's departureRecord uproar: Portugal head coach clarifies the reason for Ronaldo's departure5 October 11:55Ronaldo's Departure Cost Portugal Dearly: Lost 2 Million Subscribers!Ronaldo's Departure Cost Portugal Dearly: Lost 2 Million Subscribers!4 October 00:56Unrest in Portugal: Fans split into supporters of Ronaldo and JesusUnrest in Portugal: Fans split into supporters of Ronaldo and Jesus2 October 22:12What punishment awaits Cristiano Ronaldo for leaving the national team without permission?What punishment awaits Cristiano Ronaldo for leaving the national team without permission?Today 08:40«We bow our heads to him with deep respect»: Zidane spoke about Ronaldo leaving the national team«We bow our heads to him with deep respect»: Zidane spoke about Ronaldo leaving the national team4 October 21:56Bruno Fernandes couldn't stay silent: Ronaldo's departure and secrets inside the team revealedBruno Fernandes couldn't stay silent: Ronaldo's departure and secrets inside the team revealed4 October 01:01
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
Abdukodir Husanov leaves the pitch under applause from Manchester City fans
Abdukodir Husanov leaves the pitch under applause from Manchester City fans
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?