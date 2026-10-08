Why did Gary Lineker compare Ronaldo's situation to Messi's?

The unexpected conflict within the Portugal national team and team captain Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the training camp continues to spark heated debates in world football. The departure of the 41-year-old legendary forward due to a disagreement with head coach Jorge Jesus has been met with concern by many prominent experts.

Former England national team captain and renowned expert Gary Lineker expressed his reaction to the situation, emphasizing that Cristiano Ronaldo deserves to end his career not in such a mood, but with the honor befitting his longtime rival, Lionel Messi.

Disagreement with the coach: Why did Ronaldo leave the team?

The escalation of the atmosphere in the Portugal national team has stunned the entire football community:

Internal dispute: An open divergence of views on tactical approach and the starting lineup arose between the 41-year-old forward and national team coach Jorge Jesus;

Drastic decision: Following the mutual conflict, Ronaldo left the training camp prematurely and departed the national team base;

The legend's final steps: The great player's career in the international arena runs the risk of being overshadowed by controversy and misunderstandings.

"In five or ten years it will be forgotten": Lineker's sincere confession

In an interview with Sky Sports News, Gary Lineker did not hide his regret over the star player's departure in this manner:

The value of greatness: "It's a bit sad because he has truly been a magnificent and peerless player. Ultimately, in five or ten years, no one will remember today's conflict. We will only remember what a great player he was," Lineker says;

The need for a worthy end: The English specialist stressed that the two greatest representatives of their era should leave the pitch free of any controversies and with high respect.

Messi's flawless farewell — an enviable example

Analyzing Ronaldo's situation, Lineker cited Lionel Messi, who recently concluded his international career:

A journey ending in triumph: Messi played his final match in the Argentina shirt on October 7 against the Benin national team;

A performance of benefice proportions: In the match that ended in a 3:0 victory for Argentina, Messi scored 1 goal and provided 2 assists, bidding farewell to the national team amid roaring applause from the stands;

Deserved respect: "If we look at Messi's farewell to Argentina, it was extremely beautiful and touching. I think Cristiano deserves an equally beautiful farewell," Gary Lineker emphasized.

While one of the two geniuses who wrote an entire era of modern football with his name bid farewell to the pitch festively, the fact that the other remains engulfed in internal conflicts arouses disapproval and sorrow among many fans. Cristiano's further fate in the national team still remains open.