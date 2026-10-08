Millions supported, but teammates didn't react to Ronaldo's sensational post

·19·Sport
Millions supported, but teammates didn't react to Ronaldo's sensational post

Following the open conflict that arose between Portugal national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo and head coach Jorge Jesus, the atmosphere within the team has become even more complicated. While the 41-year-old forward's sensational departure from the national team camp and his published statement on social media have received support from millions of people worldwide, members of the Portuguese national team chose to maintain complete silence regarding the situation.

This aspect, highlighted by Portugal's influential sports publication A Bola, demonstrates that ties between the former captain and his teammates in the dressing room have been severed.

Complete silence: "Not a single like or comment"

The publication's investigation and analysis revealed an unexpected scene in the dressing room:

  • Cold attitude from teammates: Not a single player from the Portuguese national team liked or left a comment on Ronaldo's post detailing the reasons for his departure from the national team;

  • Taking the head coach's side: Analysts attribute this neutral and cautious behavior of the players to their desire not to oppose head coach Jorge Jesus's decisions and not to jeopardize their own standing in the team;

  • Risk of isolation: Cristiano, who has been the undisputed leader of the national team for many years, found himself isolated within the team during his most difficult moments.

Chronicle of the conflict: The September 27 match and broken promises

The underlying causes of the flared-up feud between Cristiano and the head coach unfolded as follows:

  • Match against Norway: In the match against Norway on September 27, Jorge Jesus decided not to field the 41-year-old forward;

  • Leaving the camp: Angered by the coach's decision, Ronaldo immediately left the national team headquarters of his own accord;

  • "Promises were broken": Soon after, Cristiano issued an official statement accusing Jesus of violating mutual agreements. The player stated that the coach had conveyed things to the public that were completely different from what was agreed upon during their face-to-face conversation in a press conference.

Fans' record: Global audience stands with the legend

Although his national teammates chose to remain silent, fans around the world have not left Cristiano isolated:

  • Explosion on Instagram: The post published on Ronaldo's page quickly gathered over 18 million likes and more than 62 thousand comments;

  • Facebook activity: On the Facebook platform, this statement also received over 1.5 million reactions and nearly 62 thousand comments;

  • Division of fans: In thousands of comments on social media, one side condemns the coach for failing to respect the great services of Cristiano, while the other reminds that team discipline must take precedence over any star status.

Experts and fans are observing with deep regret that the potential final steps of Cristiano Ronaldo, who has become the symbol of Portuguese football, in the national jersey are taking place in such a cold and scandalous spirit.

Cristiano RonaldoJorge JesusPortugal national teamA Bola
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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