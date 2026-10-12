“Freiburg” snatches victory in the 85th minute to rise to 1st place

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“Freiburg” snatches victory in the 85th minute to rise to 1st place

German Bundesliga matches of the 5th round have come to an end. The central event of the round was Freiburg's uncompromising willpower and claiming the top spot in the standings. Despite being left a man down on the pitch, the team secured an important 2:1 victory over Schalke.

Also, in another interesting fixture of the round, Köln defeated struggling Borussia Mönchengladbach at home.

Freiburg's dramatic victory: Red card and the 85th-minute goal

In the match hosted by Freiburg, both sides showed fans a real fight and drama:

  • Exchange of quick goals: While Maximilian Eggestein put the hosts ahead as early as the 10th minute, Kenan Karaman restored parity in the 30th minute to make it 1:1;

  • Sending off and test: In the 64th minute, Freiburg's Suzuki received a red card and was sent off, forcing the hosts to play the remainder of the match with a man down;

  • Goto's decisive strike: Refusing to surrender despite being numerically disadvantaged, the hosts scored the winning goal in the 85th minute thanks to a precise strike by Kento Goto (2:1);

  • Jump in the standings: After this victory, bringing their points tally to 13, Freiburg became the sole leader of the Bundesliga. The defeated Schalke remains in 13th place with 5 points.

Köln played solidly at home, Borussia M is in deep crisis

In another clash of the round, Mönchengladbach, which has turned into an outsider, took another blow:

  • 2:1 victory: The guests could only respond once (Joe Scally in the 39th minute) to the goals scored by Johannesson for Köln in the 26th minute and Al Mala in the 67th minute;

    • Outsider's pointless streak: Having gathered 7 points after 5 rounds, Köln settled in the 10th position of the table. Borussia M, which has failed to collect a single point since the start of the season (0 points), remains in the very last — 18th place of the competition.

The 5th round of the Bundesliga was rich in unexpected results, and Freiburg's victory achieved while shorthanded demonstrates the team's high ambitions for the current season.

FreiburgSchalkeKölnBundesliga round 5
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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