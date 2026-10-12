Legendary Jon Jones opens up about the most sensational event in UFC history

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Legendary Jon Jones opens up about the most sensational event in UFC history

One of the greatest fighters in the history of mixed martial arts (MMA) and former UFC champion Jon Jones has openly confessed about one of the most painful decisions of his career. The legendary athlete expressed deep regret for not stepping into the octagon at the historic tournament organized by the organization at the US presidential residence — the White House.

According to a statement published by the Red Corner MMA account on the X (formerly Twitter) network, Jones recalled his fight with Stipe Miochich as the peak of his career, yet emphasized that missing the event at the White House still haunts him.

"I couldn't have shown anything better": The bout with Miochich and athletic shape

Evaluating his achievements in the heavyweight division, Jon Jones highlighted his victory over his legendary opponent:

  • The greatest heavyweight in history: "Stipe Miochich was considered the greatest heavyweight fighter in history. When I defeated him, neither of us was young," the former champion recalled;

  • The pinnacle of his career: "I honestly don't believe I could have performed any better than that outing. Even though the White House tournament was ahead, my physical shape at that time was at its absolute peak."

"I usually don't regret things, but...": Jones's unexpected confession

Jones, who usually approaches his choices and career with firm confidence, showed a vulnerable side this time:

  • A stage that was a must-attend: "This was one of the few tournaments I simply had to participate in," he emphasized;

  • The main regret: "I usually don't regret the decisions I make, but not participating in the UFC's White House tournament is one of the greatest regrets of my life," Jon Jones concluded.

The unique sports show at the White House became one of the most prestigious and debated events in UFC history. The absence of an era-defining star like Jon Jones from this event remains a major disappointment not only for the athlete himself, but also for millions of MMA fans.

Jon JonesUFCStipe MiochichMMA
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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