UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev has announced that he has no intention of staying overseas for long or living in the USA. The athlete spoke openly about this in an interview with the "Match TV" channel.

“I wouldn’t want to live there, especially not to work”

The champion emphasized that he only goes to the USA for fights related to his professional career and prefers to spend the rest of his time in his homeland:

“I only go to America to fight and come back. I wouldn’t want to live there, stay there, and especially not work there. You can earn money like I do now, but that’s where it ends,” said Islam Makhachev.

Next opponent and career statistics

The 35-year-old champion’s future plans and details regarding his return to the octagon are also known: