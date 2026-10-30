“A rare glove with a blue tape”: Jon Jones announces a quiz that surprised fans

One of the greatest fighters in the history of mixed martial arts (MMA), UFC legend Jon Jones, shared memories of his glorious career in the octagon, his brightest moments, and unique items from his personal collection, addressing his millions of fans with an intriguing question.

The American athlete, who dominated the pinnacle of combat sports for years, emphasized that he wants his historical traces in the octagon to remain a great legacy for his children and family, showcasing one of the unique gloves he wore in his fights.

“The Octagon is the fondest memory of my life”: Jones’s sincere confession

Recalling that performing in front of fans was the greatest joy of his life, Jon Jones expressed his gratitude to sports enthusiasts:

Sense of gratitude: “Some of my fondest memories in life are related to walking into the octagon and fighting in front of you all. When I look back, I feel endless gratitude for this experience and the amazing people I met along the way,” the fighter noted;

Historical legacy for children: “I have tried to keep the historical items I encountered throughout my career. I want my children and family to see them one day and feel these memories themselves,” the athlete said.

A riddle for fans: The secret of the blue corner

Showing a fight glove from his collection wrapped with blue tape, the legendary athlete prepared a special test for true MMA connoisseurs:

Constant championship status: According to UFC rules, reigning champions and favorites usually enter the octagon from the red corner. Since Jones has been an undefeated champion for many years, he has fought almost all his bouts as a representative of the red corner;

Unique glove and question: “This is one of the rarest UFC gloves. Do you see the blue electrical tape? I have fought almost all my UFC career fights from the red corner. So, tell me, how many times have I actually fought from the blue corner?” Jones asked;

A challenge for those who know UFC history: “Let’s see who knows UFC history well. Write your answers in the comments,” the champion urged fans to engage in a lively discussion.

This challenge from Jon Jones has sparked heated debates among fight fans on social media, providing a great reason to once again recall the athlete’s old fights and the early stages of his career.