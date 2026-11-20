«This was an unexpected event for me. Obviously, we work for a private company, and there is never complete stability here. You might be part of the organization today, and gone tomorrow.

The Brazilian fighter did not hide that she did not expect her partnership with the UFC to end. She emphasized that this decision was unexpected, especially considering her current athletic form and the situation in her career.

The 38-year-old Jandiroba confirmed the news of her departure from the organization on social media, stating that this decision was an unpleasant surprise for her.

UFC fans were shocked by unexpected news: Virna Jandiroba, who held the third spot in the women's strawweight division rankings, has parted ways with the organization. Most interestingly, the Brazilian fighter says she made such a decision during a good phase of her career. She herself did not expect the partnership with the UFC to end.

However, considering the current time and situation, this decision really surprised me. I was at a good stage in my career. That is why such a decision was unexpected for me, a slap in the face, if you will,» wrote Jandiroba.

She had reached a title fight

The end of Virna Jandiroba's partnership with the UFC came after an important milestone in her career. After recording a five-fight winning streak, the Brazilian fighter stepped into the octagon against Mackenzie Dern for the vacant championship belt in October of last year.

However, in the five-round fight, Jandiroba lost by unanimous decision and failed to capture the championship title.

After that, she managed to revive her career. In April of this year, she won by points against Tabatha Ricci. But ten days ago, in a bout against Tatiana Suarez, she suffered another defeat by unanimous decision.

Her ranking position is also noteworthy

Another remarkable aspect of the news regarding Jandiroba's departure from the UFC is her position in the division. At the time the Brazilian fighter parted ways with the organization, she held the third position in the strawweight rankings.

This situation further intensifies the unexpected nature of the UFC's decision. Because Jandiroba had recently been one of the contenders for the championship belt, and then tried to continue her career with a win.

Now, what the future plans of the 38-year-old Brazilian fighter will be is unknown. Whether she will continue her career in another promotion or temporarily step away from the octagon — these questions remain open for now.

However, one thing is clear: the departure of a fighter ranked third in the UFC rankings from the organization could also affect the situation in the women's division.