Mourinho's unexpected decision: He trusts Vinícius in the Champions League

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Mourinho's unexpected decision: He trusts Vinícius in the Champions League

Real Madrid club leader Vinícius Júnior is expected to return to the starting lineup for the crucial UEFA Champions League league phase clash against Italian side Roma . According to the prestigious Spanish outlet Marca , head coach José Mourinho plans to field the Brazilian star from the first minute.

Following domestic struggles and a suspension, the 26-year-old winger's return to the European stage is the focus of fans and experts.

Failure against Villarreal and impending suspension

Vinícius' last La Liga match was quite dramatic:

  • Off the bench: The forward started the match against Villarreal (1:0) on the bench and only entered the game at the start of the second half;

  • Quick dismissal: However, the Brazilian could not stay on the pitch for long — he was sent off by the referee shortly after and received a red card;

  • La Liga penalty: It is noted that due to this dismissal, Vinícius is likely to miss the next 2–3 rounds of La Liga due to suspension. But since this penalty applies to the domestic championship, it does not prevent him from playing in the Champions League.

Mourinho's choice: Vinícius replaces Yan Diomande

José Mourinho is focusing on Vinícius to strengthen the attack against his former club, Roma:

  • Winning goalscorer to the bench: Yan Diomande, who scored the only winning goal against Villarreal, is expected to start this match on the bench, with Vinícius taking his place;

  • High motivation: For Vinícius, who is on the verge of missing several games in the domestic league, this Champions League match is a huge opportunity to maintain his form and make amends for his mistakes.

For the Madrid club, which has set maximum goals under José Mourinho, the clash against Roma is expected to be one of the most important tests in the tournament.

Vinícius JúniorReal MadridRomaChampions LeagueJosé Mourinho
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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