Jose Mourinho reveals the secret behind the victory over Inter

Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho assessed the outcome of the match after his team defeated Inter Milan 2-1 in the first round of the UEFA Champions League league phase. Despite the narrow scoreline, the Portuguese specialist spoke openly about his team's fantastic performance, the meticulous game plan, and the massive missed opportunities. In his view, the tactical pressing system perfected in training dismantled all of the Italians' plans. So, why is Mourinho so pleased with his players, why could the score have been much larger, and what challenge awaits the 'Royal Club' in the next round? At the end of the article, we reveal the main intrigue — all the details regarding Real Madrid's next opponent and the date of the upcoming intense clash.

Fantastic work and a missed big score: What is Mourinho happy about?

In his post-match statement, the 'Royal Club' manager praised the character his players displayed under difficult conditions:

“Fantastic work in a tough match”: Mourinho highlighted that the players showed true courage in very difficult circumstances and that the match was never boring for the spectators;

The possibility of a big score: The coach noted that Real Madrid had enough chances to be leading 3-0 by the final minutes of the first half and could have even brought the total score to 4-0 or 5-0 by the end of the game;

The secret perfected in training: The head coach stated that the team's main success lies in its pressing system. According to him, against which players, where, and in what situations to apply pressure was worked out in detail during training.

“I want to praise my players because pressing is something the team works on constantly in training. We choose the situations to press in advance, we define exactly how, where, and against which players to press,” Mourinho said, as reported by Madrid Universal on their X social media page.

The Rome test on October 14

The most important issue interesting many football fans is the next away match for Real Madrid, who started the UCL with three points, and the tactical approaches involved. The most important conclusion is that, Jose Mourinho's charges will face another difficult test in the second round of the tournament. The Madrid team will play their next match away against another Italian giant, Roma club. This central clash, which is expected to be uncompromising and intense, is officially scheduled for October 14 .

Do you think Real Madrid could really have beaten Inter 4-0 or 5-0, or did the Italians fight well to keep the score at 2-1? Will Mourinho's precise pressing style pay off again on October 14 away against his former club, Roma? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this important football news with Real Madrid fans!