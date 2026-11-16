Finland thrash San Marino, away wins for Montenegro and Albania

In Europe, the UEFA Nations League group stage matches continue with intensity and fierce competition. The national teams that took to the pitch during this round gifted fans plenty of goals and thrilling moments.

Finland vs San Marino: Attacking football and 9 goals

One of the highest-scoring and most memorable matches of the round took place in Helsinki. The Finland national team hosted San Marino and left their opponent no chance — 7:2.

Lukas Hradecky (Wait: Lukas Svanback) became the hero of the match by scoring a hat-trick (8th, 20th, and 78th minutes), while Joel Pohjanpalo added a brace. Valta and Håkans also scored one goal each. For San Marino, Nanni managed to score twice, but it was not enough to save them from defeat.

Confident away victories for Montenegro and Albania

Playing away, the Montenegro national team visited Cyprus and defeated their opponent with a score of 4:1 . Milutin Osmajić opened the scoring, while Vukotić and a brace from Nikola Krstović secured a big win for the Montenegrins.

Albania displayed a confident performance on the pitch in Belarus, securing a victory with a score of 2:0 thanks to goals from Rey Manaj and Elseid Hysaj. The only draw of the round was recorded between Latvia and Armenia, ending in a goalless stalemate (0:0).

Matches and results Score and key events Finland — San Marino 7:2 (Svanback 3, Pohjanpalo 2, Valta, Håkans — Nanni 2) Cyprus — Montenegro 1:4 (Pittas — Osmajić, Vukotić, Krstović 2) Belarus — Albania 0:2 (Manaj, Hysaj) Latvia — Armenia 0:0 (Goalless draw)

In your opinion, which of these matches produced the most surprising result of the round? Leave your thoughts in the comments!