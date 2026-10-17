Sevara Mamatova starts the World Championship in Montenegro with a brilliant victory

·59·Sport
Sevara Mamatova starts the World Championship in Montenegro with a brilliant victory

At the prestigious U-19 World Boxing Championship, which officially kicked off in Budva, Montenegro, Uzbekistan national team member Sevara Mamatova began her campaign with a confident victory.

This world championship is organized under the auspices of the international World Boxing federation and has gathered the world's strongest young boxing talents.

Ring dominance and a 5:0 victory

Competing in the up to 60 kg weight category to defend the honor of our country, Mamatova faced an opponent from Oceania in the initial qualifying round:

  • Opponent: New Zealand talented athlete Brooke Miller;

  • Bout summary: The Uzbek girl flawlessly controlled the distance throughout all rounds, constantly putting her opponent in difficult situations with precise and sharp punches;

  • Judges' decision: At the end of the bout, the referees unanimously and without any doubt recognized the superiority of the Uzbek boxer — 5:0.

Thanks to this victory, Sevara Mamatova successfully resolved the issue of advancing to the next stage, taking another step toward the world championship medals.

U-19 Budva World Championship: Competition Details

This major sports forum taking place in Montenegro features significant indicators:

  • Schedule: The bouts will last from October 16 to October 27;

  • International status: The tournament is held under the supervision and regulations of the international World Boxing federation;

  • Weight distribution: World championship belts and sets of medals will be awarded in a total of 20 weight categories — 10 for men and 10 for women.

Such a brilliant start by the Uzbekistan youth national team in the opening days further strengthens the belief in our team securing top places at the world championship.

Sevara MamatovaU-19 Budva championshipWorld Boxing FederationBrooke Miller
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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