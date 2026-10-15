Salzburg vs AC Milan: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Europa League: Salzburg vs AC Milan. Kick-off: 15 October, 21:45 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Salzburg starting lineup: 52. Zawieschitzky C., 20. Baidoo E., 32. Barry A., 44. Boma K., 8. Kitano S., 35. Lindstrom J., 15. Mazurek B., 39. Morgalla L., 31. Schmid D., 9. Tabakovic H. (captain), 47. Zabransky V.
Salzburg substitutes: 33. Camara A., 30. Diakite G., 21. Drexler T., 1. Fruchtl C., 13. Kratzig F., 22. Lainer S., 4. Mellberg J., 23. Redzic D., 41. Sarcevic N., 7. Tohumcu U., 11. Vertessen Y.
Salzburg head coach: Rohl D.
AC Milan starting lineup: 16. Maignan M. (captain), 33. Bartesaghi D., 73. Camarda F., 70. Cisse A., 5. De Winter K., 20. Hutchinson O., 30. Jashari A., 8. Loftus-Cheek R., 31. Pavlovic S., 12. Rabiot A., 23. Tomori F.
AC Milan substitutes: 21. Chukwueze S., 28. Comotto C., 13. Diawara S., 2. Estupinan P., 34. Gila M., 14. Modric L., 22. Moreira D., 80. Musah Y., 11. Pulisic C., 9. Ramos G., 42. Terracciano F., 96. Torriani L.
AC Milan head coach: Amorim R.
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