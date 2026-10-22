Celje vs Salzburg: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

·25·Sport
Celje vs Salzburg: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Europa League: Celje vs Salzburg. Kick-off: 23 October, 00:00 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Celje starting lineup: 1. Leban Z., 2. Sirvys P., 44. Bejger L., 6. Tutyskinas A., 11. Avdyli M., 10. Seslar S., 19. Zabukovnik M. (captain), 8. Kvesic M., 25. Tusha V., 9. Kramer B., 7. Verbic B.

Celje substitutes: 13. Daniel P., 20. Dionkou A., 91. Dukuly Y., 23. Frelih Z., 4. Hrka D., 77. Ivansek M., 12. Kolar L., 33. Koutris L., 47. Kucys A., 31. Suhovrsnik D., 15. Zuzek Z.

Celje head coach: Zeljkovic Z.

Salzburg starting lineup: 52. Zawieschitzky C., 39. Morgalla L., 44. Boma K., 21. Drexler T., 31. Schmid D., 32. Barry A., 7. Tohumcu U., 23. Redzic D., 8. Kitano S., 11. Vertessen Y., 9. Tabakovic H. (captain).

Salzburg substitutes: 33. Camara A., 5. Diabate S., 30. Diakite G., 1. Fruchtl C., 19. Konate K., 13. Kratzig F., 22. Lainer S., 35. Lindstrom J., 15. Mazurek B., 4. Mellberg J., 41. Sarcevic N., 47. Zabransky V.

Salzburg head coach: Rohl D.

Live report0-1 LIVE
45+2
The referee blows the whistle for half-time, and the players are heading to the dressing rooms.
45+1
Dominik Szik (Salzburg) floated the free-kick into the box, but the first defender easily cleared it.
45+1
The fourth official has added 1 minute to the match.
44
Yorbe Vertessen (Salzburg) takes the corner kick, but the ball hits an opponent's head.
44
Aboubacar Barry (Salzburg) received a great pass and had several options, but decided to shoot from distance. The ball headed for the bottom left corner, but Jean Leban was alert and easily claimed it. The referee and his assistant pointed for a corner. Salzburg will have a chance to create a dangerous opportunity.
43🟨
Pius Širvys (Celje) committed a foul and was justifiably unhappy with the referee showing him a yellow card.
42VAR
After the VAR check, the referee signaled NO PENALTY, play continues.
41
Benjamin Verbiic (Celje) goes down after a clash with a defender, and appeals for a penalty are being made. All players rushed to the referee, but he showed no interest in the penalty claims. Play continues.
41VAR
There is a break in play, and referee John Brooks seems to have received a signal in his earpiece; he's indicated he will use VAR to check Celje's earlier penalty claim. This could be very interesting!
39
Milot Avdyli played a great forward pass, the ball sailed over the defenders and reached Svit Sešlar (Celje), but his header missed the target and went over the crossbar. The ball went out of play, and Salzburg will restart with a goal kick.
35🟨
Damir Redžić (Salzburg) made it easy for the referee to show him a yellow card.
35
Veton Tusha (Celje) tried to beat his marker, but the ball was cleared.
34
The ball went out of bounds. Celje will throw it in.
32🟨
That's a yellow card! Artemijus Tutyskinas (Celje) is unhappy with the decision, but from our viewpoint, the situation was clear.
29
Damir Redzic (Salzburg) made a solo run, but an opponent blocked him, failing to create a dangerous situation.
27
Veton Tusha (Celje) received an accurate low cross and immediately shot at goal. Unfortunately, the ball only hit the left post.
25
Artemijus Tutyskinas (Celje) commits a foul with a sliding tackle against his opponent.
23
Damir Redžić's accurate short pass found Haris Tabaković (Salzburg) in space inside the box, but he shot over the crossbar. The ball went out of play, and Celje will restart with a goal kick.
22
At the moment, possession is 40 to 60.
18
Haris Tabakovic (Salzburg) commits a foul in the challenge for the ball.
14
Artemijus Tutyskinas (Celje) made a sliding tackle on his opponent and brought him down. John Brooks stopped the play and could have shown him a card, but ultimately decided to just give a warning.
13
Salzburg players are passing the ball among themselves with short passes.
11
Aboubacar Barry (Salzburg) appeared to handle the ball inside the box, but the referee waved play on. No penalty!
90-1
Goal! Damir Redžić passes to Sota Kitano (Salzburg) near the edge of the box, and he fires a brilliant shot into the bottom left corner. Score 0-1.
8
Milot Avdyli (Celje) reached the crossed ball and shot from outside the penalty area, but his effort went well wide of the left post. The ball went out of play, and Salzburg will restart with a goal kick.
7
Dominik Szik (Salzburg) delivers the free kick into the penalty area. However, the opposing defense clears the danger, allowing no one to shoot.
6
Blaž Kramer (Celje) is down injured on the pitch, and the referee has stopped the match for medical assistance.
5
Sota Kitano (Salzburg) beat an opponent, but failed to cut the ball back to a teammate. The ball went out of play, and a goal kick was awarded to Celje.
3
Umut Tohumcu (Salzburg) fought hard, and John Brooks blew the whistle for a foul.
1
The match has just started.
00:01
The players are on the pitch, and Salzburg gets the match underway.
00:00
Today's match referee will be John Brooks.
00:00
Now we know the starting lineups. You can find them in the match details section.
00:00
Hello to all football fans, we are here to bring you the live commentary of this match and will cover the most interesting and important moments. We'll make sure you don't miss a thing, just sit back and enjoy.
CeljeSalzburgEuropa League
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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