AC Milan vs Ferencvaros: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Europa League: AC Milan vs Ferencvaros. Kick-off: 5 November, 22:45 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
AC Milan starting lineup: 96. Torriani L., 33. Bartesaghi D., 70. Cisse A., 5. De Winter K., 13. Diawara S., 20. Hutchinson O., 30. Jashari A., 80. Musah Y., 12. Rabiot A. (captain), 9. Ramos G., 42. Terracciano F.
AC Milan substitutes: 41. Bouyer L. P., 73. Camarda F., 28. Comotto C., 2. Estupinan P., 34. Gila M., 14. Modric L., 22. Moreira D., 37. Pittarella M., 11. Pulisic C., 35. Vladimirov V.
AC Milan head coach: Amorim R.
Ferencvaros starting lineup: 90. Dibusz D. (captain), 22. Bero M., 7. Birmancevic V., 20. Cadu, 17. Corbu M., 4. Gomez M., 75. Joseph L., 6. Nagy A., 14. Osvath A., 28. Raemaekers T., 16. Zachariassen K.
Ferencvaros substitutes: 15. Arzani D., 18. Bagi A., 11. Dele, 8. Keita N., 10. Levi J., 72. Madarasz A., 80. Maiga H., 54. Nagy O., 88. Rommens P., 1. Varga A., 68. Varga Zeteny I., 5. Zohore N.
Ferencvaros head coach: Borbely B.
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