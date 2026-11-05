AC Milan vs Ferencvaros: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

·32·Sport
AC Milan vs Ferencvaros: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Europa League: AC Milan vs Ferencvaros. Kick-off: 5 November, 22:45 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

AC Milan starting lineup: 96. Torriani L., 33. Bartesaghi D., 70. Cisse A., 5. De Winter K., 13. Diawara S., 20. Hutchinson O., 30. Jashari A., 80. Musah Y., 12. Rabiot A. (captain), 9. Ramos G., 42. Terracciano F.

AC Milan substitutes: 41. Bouyer L. P., 73. Camarda F., 28. Comotto C., 2. Estupinan P., 34. Gila M., 14. Modric L., 22. Moreira D., 37. Pittarella M., 11. Pulisic C., 35. Vladimirov V.

AC Milan head coach: Amorim R.

Ferencvaros starting lineup: 90. Dibusz D. (captain), 22. Bero M., 7. Birmancevic V., 20. Cadu, 17. Corbu M., 4. Gomez M., 75. Joseph L., 6. Nagy A., 14. Osvath A., 28. Raemaekers T., 16. Zachariassen K.

Ferencvaros substitutes: 15. Arzani D., 18. Bagi A., 11. Dele, 8. Keita N., 10. Levi J., 72. Madarasz A., 80. Maiga H., 54. Nagy O., 88. Rommens P., 1. Varga A., 68. Varga Zeteny I., 5. Zohore N.

Ferencvaros head coach: Borbely B.

Live report LIVE
43
Matúš Bero (Ferencváros) handled the ball and committed a foul.
43
Lenny Joseph (Ferencvaros) received a low ball outside the box and fired a powerful shot towards the center of the goal. Lorenzo Torriani reacted well to save it. Truly great goalkeeping.
41
Gonçalo Ramos (Milan) tried to surprise the goalkeeper with an unexpected shot, but it lacked accuracy and went wide of the left post.
40
Kady (Ferencváros) takes the corner kick.
40
Lenny Joseph (Ferencvaros) dribbled past the defenders to find space in the box, but his shot to the bottom right corner was saved by Lorenzo Torriani. The referee awarded a corner kick to Ferencvaros.
39
Alfajo Cisse (Milan) picked up the rebound outside the box, but his powerful strike went over the crossbar.
37
Marius Corbu (Ferencvaros) tried to find an open teammate in the box, but Lorenzo Torriani came off his line to clear the ball.
36
Kady (Ferencvaros) took the free kick, but the first defender cleared the ball.
34
Veljko Birmančević (Ferencváros) takes the corner, but the ball is cleared.
33
Lenny Joseph (Ferencvaros) receives the ball from the free kick and immediately shoots from close range, just wide of the right post!
32🟨
Alfajo Cisse (Milan) is booked for a foul. Urs Schneider had an easy decision to make.
32
Veljko Birmančević (Ferencváros) delivered a great cross into the box, but the opposing defender cleared the ball.
29
Davide Bartesaghi (AC Milan) committed a foul against his opponent.
27
Lorenzo Torriani had to show his skills to save Lenny Joseph's (Ferencvaros) shot. After receiving the pass, he found space and fired into the bottom right corner, but couldn't beat the keeper.
26
Now let's look at the stats, specifically the total shots on target — 0:4.
22
Urs Schneider spotted the foul by Alfadjo Cisse (Milan) and did not hesitate to blow the whistle.
19
Veljko Birmančević (Ferencváros) crosses into the box, but the defender clears it.
18
Referee Urs Schneider spotted the foul by Sanchun Diawara (Milan) and blew his whistle without hesitation.
17
Kristoffer Zachariassen (Ferencváros) fires a dangerous shot towards the bottom left corner. But the goalkeeper saves it. What a save!
13
The ball fell kindly to Veljko Birmančević (Ferencváros) inside the box, but he missed the target and the ball went wide of the right post. Goal kick for Milan.
11
Veljko Birmančević (Ferencváros) attempts to deliver the corner kick to a teammate's head.
7
Kristoffer Zachariassen (Ferencvaros) crosses into the box, but the ball finds no one and the defenders clear the danger.
6
Milan is trying to control the game, keeping possession of the ball.
4
Lenny Joseph (Ferencvaros) receives the ball and fires a powerful shot from inside the box, but the keeper is there!
3
Lenny Joseph (Ferencvaros) committed a foul and Urs Schnyder blew his whistle to stop play.
1
The match has started. The first half is underway.
22:51
The players have taken the field and the match is about to start. Ferencvaros will kick off.
22:51
The match is delayed due to a minute of silence.
22:51
Today's match will be officiated by Urs Schneider.
22:51
The starting lineups for this match have been announced.
22:51
Hello and welcome to the live text commentary of the upcoming match. We will try to bring you the action on the pitch as accurately as possible. Enjoy the game.
AC MilanFerencvarosEuropa League
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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