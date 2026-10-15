Hoffenheim vs Besiktas: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Europa League: Hoffenheim vs Besiktas. Kick-off: 16 October, 00:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Hoffenheim starting lineup: 1. Baumann O. (captain), 11. Asllani F., 7. Avdullahu L., 13. Bernardo, 18. Burger W., 34. Coufal V., 14. Daghim A., 10. Hlozek A., 5. Kabak O., 27. Kramaric A., 28. Machida K.
Hoffenheim substitutes: 29. Abraha N., 20. Conte B., 17. De Cat N., 15. Gendrey V., 2. Hranac R., 19. Lemperle T., 32. Lenz C., 9. Moerstedt M., 36. Petersson L., 37. Philipp L., 22. Prass A., 39. Rots M.
Hoffenheim head coach: Ilzer C.
Besiktas starting lineup: 1. Nubel A., 12. Agbadou E., 29. Fakili I., 10. Kokcu O. (captain), 62. Murillo M., 4. Ndidi W., 9. Oh Hyeon-Gyu, 15. Olaitan J., 11. Ouattara K., 53. Topcu E., 19. Trossard L.
Besiktas substitutes: 50. Akdag U., 80. Alemdar D., 70. Bircan A. S., 22. Bulut T., 35. Djalo T., 8. Kayra Yilmaz K., 90. Kilicsoy S., 21. Miretti F., 6. Ozcan S., 58. Ozcan Y., 17. Poku E., 33. Yilmaz R.
Besiktas head coach: Italiano V.
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