The match between Turkey's Besiktas and Israel's Hapoel (Beer-Sheva), part of the 5th round of the Europa League league phase, was suspended for 35 minutes due to severe unrest in the stadium stands. After the long break, the match resumed, and the Istanbul team won 2:1.

Match moved to Georgia and clashes in the stands

Reason for neutral venue: At the request of Turkish authorities and due to the lack of security guarantees for the Israeli club, UEFA decided to move this match to a neutral territory — Georgia .

Start of the conflict: In the 25th minute of the match, with the score at 0:0 , one of the Turkish fans raised a Palestinian flag in the stands. When stadium security attempted to seize the flag, Besiktas fans intervened en masse to protect it.

Police intervention and break: During the ensuing unrest, fans began ripping out stadium seats and throwing them at Georgian police officers. In response, law enforcement was forced to use tear gas, and the head referee suspended the match for 35 minutes for security reasons.

Match details

Indicators Details Competition stage Europa League, league phase, 5th round Match result Besiktas 2:1 Hapoel (Beer-Sheva) Venue Georgia (moved to a neutral venue by UEFA decision) Interruption time 25th minute (at 0:0 score), break lasted 35 minutes

In your opinion, what disciplinary measures might UEFA take against Besiktas following these events?

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