Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

35 Koki Machida (Hoffenheim) received a great pass, beat a defender and his shot from outside the box went just past the left post.

32 Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim) tried to create a goal-scoring opportunity with a great long pass, but his delivery was blocked.

29 What a huge chance! Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen) received a brilliant cross inside the box and fired the ball well over the crossbar.

28 None of the Hoffenheim players could reach the corner kick as the cross was overhit and went out of bounds.

28 Leon Avdullahu (Hoffenheim) received the ball near the edge of the penalty area and unleashed a powerful shot, but a defender made a brilliant block.

26 Fisnik Asllani (Hoffenheim) tried to dribble past an opponent, but was dispossessed.

23 In vain! Leon Avdullahu (Hoffenheim) collected the rebound and drove to the edge of the box, but his shot was weak and went wide of the left post.

23 Now we can take a look at the stats, shots on target count is 2:0.

23 Adam Dagim (Hoffenheim) delivered a cross from the flank into the box, but the shot lacked power and the well-organized defence cleared it away.

23 Leon Avdullahu (Hoffenheim) played a forward pass, but one of the defenders blocked the ball.

21 Daniel Siebert stops play for a tactical foul by Adam Daghim (Hoffenheim).

16 Hoffenheim took the corner, but well-prepared Mark Flekken (Bayer Leverkusen) neutralized the danger.

15 A dangerous corner kick taken by Vladimír Coufal (Hoffenheim) is cleared by the defenders.

13 Leon Avdullahu (Hoffenheim) received an accurate pass and had enough time inside the box to shoot, directing the ball towards the right post. Mark Flekken anticipated his intent and made a brilliant save to deny a goal.

11 Hoffenheim seem to be finding their game and are in control of the ball. They are waiting for a convenient moment to create new attacking opportunities.

6 Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen) found enough space to jump and header the ball, but it went wide of the right post. A very poor attempt.

5 Aleix García (Bayer Leverkusen) heads over to take the corner kick after a defender clears the ball well.

4 Facundo Medina (Bayer Leverkusen) receives the pass, but his shot from outside the box is blocked. Bayer Leverkusen will take a corner.

3 Bayer Leverkusen are showing great passing and movement, exchanging short passes to build a new attacking opportunity.

2 Адам Гложек бўш ҳудудга чиқиб борди ва Фисник Асланидан (Хоффенхайм) жуда аниқ узатилган узун пасни қабул қилиб олди.

1 The first half has just begun.

19:30 Bayer Leverkusen gets the game underway.

19:30 Today's match will be refereed by Daniel Siebert.

19:30 Before the match begins, you can view the starting lineups for today's clash.