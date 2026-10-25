Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

·33·Sport
Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Bundesliga: Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen. Kick-off: 25 October, 19:30 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Hoffenheim starting lineup: 1. Baumann O., 11. Asllani F., 7. Avdullahu L., 18. Burger W., 34. Coufal V., 14. Daghim A., 10. Hlozek A., 5. Kabak O., 28. Machida K., 22. Prass A., 39. Rots M.

Hoffenheim head coach: Ilzer C.

Bayer Leverkusen starting lineup: 1. Flekken M., 19. Diaby M., 6. Fernandez E., 24. Garcia A., 3. Gutierrez M., 30. Maza I., 2. Medina F., 4. Quansah J., 14. Schick P., 12. Tapsoba E., 23. Tella N.

Bayer Leverkusen head coach: Martinez C.

Live report LIVE
35
Koki Machida (Hoffenheim) received a great pass, beat a defender and his shot from outside the box went just past the left post.
32
Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim) tried to create a goal-scoring opportunity with a great long pass, but his delivery was blocked.
29
What a huge chance! Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen) received a brilliant cross inside the box and fired the ball well over the crossbar.
28
None of the Hoffenheim players could reach the corner kick as the cross was overhit and went out of bounds.
28
Leon Avdullahu (Hoffenheim) received the ball near the edge of the penalty area and unleashed a powerful shot, but a defender made a brilliant block.
26
Fisnik Asllani (Hoffenheim) tried to dribble past an opponent, but was dispossessed.
23
In vain! Leon Avdullahu (Hoffenheim) collected the rebound and drove to the edge of the box, but his shot was weak and went wide of the left post.
23
Now we can take a look at the stats, shots on target count is 2:0.
23
Adam Dagim (Hoffenheim) delivered a cross from the flank into the box, but the shot lacked power and the well-organized defence cleared it away.
23
Leon Avdullahu (Hoffenheim) played a forward pass, but one of the defenders blocked the ball.
21
Daniel Siebert stops play for a tactical foul by Adam Daghim (Hoffenheim).
16
Hoffenheim took the corner, but well-prepared Mark Flekken (Bayer Leverkusen) neutralized the danger.
15
A dangerous corner kick taken by Vladimír Coufal (Hoffenheim) is cleared by the defenders.
13
Leon Avdullahu (Hoffenheim) received an accurate pass and had enough time inside the box to shoot, directing the ball towards the right post. Mark Flekken anticipated his intent and made a brilliant save to deny a goal.
11
Hoffenheim seem to be finding their game and are in control of the ball. They are waiting for a convenient moment to create new attacking opportunities.
6
Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen) found enough space to jump and header the ball, but it went wide of the right post. A very poor attempt.
5
Aleix García (Bayer Leverkusen) heads over to take the corner kick after a defender clears the ball well.
4
Facundo Medina (Bayer Leverkusen) receives the pass, but his shot from outside the box is blocked. Bayer Leverkusen will take a corner.
3
Bayer Leverkusen are showing great passing and movement, exchanging short passes to build a new attacking opportunity.
2
Адам Гложек бўш ҳудудга чиқиб борди ва Фисник Асланидан (Хоффенхайм) жуда аниқ узатилган узун пасни қабул қилиб олди.
1
The first half has just begun.
19:30
Bayer Leverkusen gets the game underway.
19:30
Today's match will be refereed by Daniel Siebert.
19:30
Before the match begins, you can view the starting lineups for today's clash.
19:30
Welcome to the minute-by-minute text commentary of today's clash. You can follow all the key events on the pitch in writing. We wish you an enjoyable time.
HoffenheimBayer LeverkusenBundesliga
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Bayer Leverkusen vs Freiburg: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryBayer Leverkusen vs Freiburg: Lineups and Live Text Commentary18 October 17:22B. Monchengladbach vs Hoffenheim: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryB. Monchengladbach vs Hoffenheim: Lineups and Live Text Commentary18 October 19:33Europa League Matchday 3 Results: Juventus Drops Points, Marseille DefeatedEuropa League Matchday 3 Results: Juventus Drops Points, Marseille Defeated23 October 07:59OFI Crete vs Bayer Leverkusen: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryOFI Crete vs Bayer Leverkusen: Lineups and Live Text Commentary22 October 20:48Hoffenheim vs Lyon: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryHoffenheim vs Lyon: Lineups and Live Text Commentary22 October 23:01Lech Poznan vs Bayer Leverkusen: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryLech Poznan vs Bayer Leverkusen: Lineups and Live Text Commentary15 October 20:33
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran